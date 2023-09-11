Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play?

Amazingly, rookie Roschon Johnson played the highest portion of snaps among Bears running backs Sunday: 39%. Khalil Herbert played 36% of the time and D’Onta Foreman played 28% of the time.

Johnson finished with 11 touches un Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Packers, just one fewer than Herbert. Six of Johnson’s touches, though, came in the last 4:14, when the Bears were behind by 24 points.

Did Johnson play because it was garbage time, or because the Bears liked what he was doing?

“I think it’s both,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. “He was in there at the very end and he was catching checkdowns and had a couple nice runs, but I certainly like his style. … He showed his physicality. He did that several times.”

Johnson ran five times for 20 yards and caught a team-high six passes for 35 yards. Herbert ran nine times for 27 yards and caught three balls for 37 yards.

