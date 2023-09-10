The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Bears Sports Columnists

Deja boo: Bears’ offense ineffective as Justin Fields is outplayed by Jordan Love

New Packers quarterback throws three touchdown passes in season opener.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Deja boo: Bears’ offense ineffective as Justin Fields is outplayed by Jordan Love
The Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love meeting on the field after Green Bay’s 38-20 victory Sunday.

The Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love meet on the field after Green Bay’s 38-20 victory Sunday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields wants to be Jordan Love when he grows up.

He’d like to have an offensive line that can block. He’d like to hold onto the football. He’d like to have three touchdowns passes. He’d prefer not to hear boos aimed at his team’s ineffective offense. He wouldn’t say no to his defense showing up.

He’d like to win a game against the sworn enemy.

Love, who spent the past three years mostly watching from the sidelines, led the Packers to a 38-20 victory Sunday over the Bears in his first start of the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Fields, starting for the 26th time in his young career, looked very much like he did last year as a passer, which isn’t saying much, other than everything.

With all the hype and hope devoted to the Bears in the offseason, what transpired at Soldier Field had to be disappointing for general manager Ryan Poles, the architect of this rebuild, and coach Matt Eberflus, who surely thought he’d see better after a 3-14 season.

But as bad as it was for them, it was worse for Fields, who carries the burden of his own limitations, the limitations of the talent around him and the outsized expectations of a city desperate for evidence of the rumored forward pass.

“This one hurts,’’ Fields said. “I’m not going to lie to you.’’

Related

Love couldn’t have asked for more out of his debut as The Man, but if he had, the Bears’ defense probably would have obliged. He was that good, and the resistance was that weak.

He completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards and those three touchdowns. It was the second start of his career.

Fields finished 24 of 37 for 216 yards. He had a touchdown pass, an interception and a fumble. He was all of that, when he was supposed to be beyond that.

Love averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt, Fields 5.8.

This is not how it was supposed to go, according to a script that was floating out there on the wind currents of delusion in Chicago. Rodgers, the big, bad wolf, was gone to the Jets, and Love, who couldn’t actually be good (could he?), would struggle. The Packers were there for the taking.

This would be the start of something for the Bears. It would a statement. A manifesto. No more, it said.

Um, about that.

By the third quarter, impatient fans at Soldier Field were booing the offense. Ineffective screen passes will do that to a crowd that has been fed a steady diet of them for years.

If it makes them feel better, they can go ahead and say it: It’s early. But deep down, they have to be tired of it being early all the time.

What did Eberflus think of Fields’ performance?

“I’ll have to look at the tape,’’ he said, saying what coaches always say when they don’t want to say anything.

Let’s save him some time. The tape isn’t good. Fields didn’t have a lot of help, and he struggled. The Bears looked unsettled and undisciplined. But the idea that penalties killed them Sunday ignores the fact that Green Bay had nine to the Bears’ seven.

The only signs of life for the home team came in the first quarter. The Packers’ Jaire Alexander hit a scrambling Fields before he stepped out of bounds, and some of the Bears’ offensive linemen rushed to defend their quarterback. But what did they expect? That the Packers weren’t going to hit Fields while he was on the field of play? If they had blocked for him with similar effort and passion Sunday, he might have thrown for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s a new season, but if first impressions mean anything, not much has changed. Fields is still a joy to watch and a pain to defend when he runs with the ball. Time and again, the Packers seemed to have No. 1 in their clutches, only to come up with fistfuls of air.

But the reminder in Week 1 was that much of the good he does is still predicated on opponents’ fear he might run. When the Bears got behind and had to throw, there wasn’t much left to dread. 

Their best receiver, DJ Moore, acquired in return for the No. 1 overall draft pick earlier this year, finished with two catches for 25 yards.

The Packers were without their best receiver, Christian Watson, who had a hamstring injury. It didn’t matter.

Rodgers is gone.

No, really.

You couldn’t tell?

Me neither.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Packers CB Jaire Alexander agitates Bears with hit on Justin Fields, constant talk
Nothing new: Bears, QB Justin Fields open season with flop in 38-20 loss to Packers
Bears honor Steve McMichael, other alumni at halftime of Packers game
Halftime: Bears quiet offensively, trail Packers 10-6
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield has strong finish in win over Vikings
‘Tailgating is a passion:’ Bears fans flock to season opener
The Latest
DJ Moore shoves Jaire Alexander during the Bears-Packers game.
Bears
Packers CB Jaire Alexander agitates Bears with hit on Justin Fields, constant talk
Alexander hit Fields legally in the first quarter, igniting a skirmish on the sideline.
By Jason Lieser
 
Long lines at the booth for Eli’s Cheesecake at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on Sunday. This year’s event featured 35 vendors and food trucks, compared to 70 in 2018. And the date was pushed back from the Fourth of July because NASCAR was in town.
Food and Restaurants
Long lines don’t deter vendors and visitors from enjoying amuse-bouche sized Taste of Chicago: ‘It’s been really nice so far.’
Taste typically takes place around the Fourth of July weekend, but this year NASCAR took over Grant Park for its inaugural street race here.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., blasts a cartoon in Roll Call as “ageist” and “ableist” as it goes after aging senators.
Columnists
Why Sen. Duckworth slammed cartoon mocking Senators as disabled and aged
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., blasts a cartoon in Roll Call saying in a ‘poor attempt to comment on the age of some senators, this cartoon inherently is ageist and ableist.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic got past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Fields turned the ball over on a fumble and a pick-six in the loss to the Packers.
Bears
Nothing new: Bears, QB Justin Fields open season with flop in 38-20 loss to Packers
The Bears’ offense was a debacle, and Fields was at the center of it with minimal passing production, a lost fumble and a pick-six.
By Jason Lieser
 