The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets

The Jets seemed possibly underrated at eighth in the preseason rankings, but now they’re plunging.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets
A photo of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers being checked by medical personnel on the field after tearing his Achilles.

Rodgers tore his ACL on the fourth snap of the Jets’ season opener.

AP Photos

No sport is as cruel as the NFL when it comes to injuries, both in the excruciating pain players suffer and the way an entire season can implode in a moment.

There’s really been as brutal of an instance on both fronts as the Jets planning everything around the arrival of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers only to lose him — and essentially everything — four plays into their season opener. He tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg on a sack by former Bear Leonard Floyd, now with the Bills, on Monday and is out for the season.

The Jets went all in on Rodgers, much like the Buccaneers with Tom Brady, the Rams with Matt Stafford and the Broncos with Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning. Like the pre-Brady Bucs, the Jets were middling team with a strong defense and believed adding a marquee quarterback would vault them into contention.

Most people believed that. The Jets were among the top eight favorites odds-wise and opened the season No. 8 in the Sun-Times’ power rankings. One sportsbook changed their championship odds from 16-to-1 (equal to the Cowboys) to 40-to-1 (same as the Packers).

Ranking the Jets eighth going into the season felt skeptical if anything. If Rodgers started well, they could’ve been in the top five by October, but now they’re 12th and likely falling as former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson steps back in at quarterback.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 1:

1. Eagles

2. Chiefs

3. 49ers

4. Bengals

5. Ravens

6. Bills

7. Dolphins

8. Cowboys

9. Chargers

10. Jaguars

11. Lions

12. Jets

13. Seahawks

14. Giants

15. Broncos

16. Browns

17. Packers

18. Steelers

19. Patriots

20. Rams

21. Vikings

22. Saints

23. Commanders

24. Bears

25. Raiders

26. Titans

27. Buccaneers

28. Falcons

29. Panthers

30. Texans

31. Colts

32. Cardinals

Next Up In Chicago Bears
It seems Justin Fields isn’t answer to Bears’ longtime QB woes
Same old story, but a different evaluation of Justin Fields
Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play?
Bears QB Justin Fields’ pick-6 vs. Packers rife with red flags
Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore
Matt Eberflus swears the Bears were ready to play despite preseason limits
The Latest
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for rest of the season with torn Achilles
An MRI revealed that Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and will require season-ending surgery.
By USA Today Sports
 
Rob.jpeg
Crime
Robberies in Chicago are at a six-year high
Neighborhoods on Chicago’s West and Northwest sides have experienced the biggest increases. Citywide numbers are still lower than 10 years ago.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 
The Apple retail store in Chicago.
Business
Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 15. Here’s what to expect.
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its iPhone 15 lineup with the biggest change expected to be a new charging system.
By Michael Liedtke | AP
 
Emmy-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown will discuss her debut novel “Nineteen Steps” in a special event at the Chicago Humanities Fall Festival.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Humanities Festival kicks off Sunday, with a host of big-name guests
Guests include actors Henry Winkler and Bob Odenkirk, as well as Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and the Tyshawn Sorey Trio.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
Chicago
Brakes fail, CFD truck crashes into occupied house in Auburn Gresham
The driver lost control of the vehicle when trying to brake, according to a crash report.
By Sun-Times Wire
 