NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets

No sport is as cruel as the NFL when it comes to injuries, both in the excruciating pain players suffer and the way an entire season can implode in a moment.

There’s really been as brutal of an instance on both fronts as the Jets planning everything around the arrival of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers only to lose him — and essentially everything — four plays into their season opener. He tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg on a sack by former Bear Leonard Floyd, now with the Bills, on Monday and is out for the season.

The Jets went all in on Rodgers, much like the Buccaneers with Tom Brady, the Rams with Matt Stafford and the Broncos with Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning. Like the pre-Brady Bucs, the Jets were middling team with a strong defense and believed adding a marquee quarterback would vault them into contention.

Most people believed that. The Jets were among the top eight favorites odds-wise and opened the season No. 8 in the Sun-Times’ power rankings. One sportsbook changed their championship odds from 16-to-1 (equal to the Cowboys) to 40-to-1 (same as the Packers).

Ranking the Jets eighth going into the season felt skeptical if anything. If Rodgers started well, they could’ve been in the top five by October, but now they’re 12th and likely falling as former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson steps back in at quarterback.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 1:

1. Eagles

2. Chiefs

3. 49ers

4. Bengals

5. Ravens

6. Bills

7. Dolphins

8. Cowboys

9. Chargers

10. Jaguars

11. Lions

12. Jets

13. Seahawks

14. Giants

15. Broncos

16. Browns

17. Packers

18. Steelers

19. Patriots

20. Rams

21. Vikings

22. Saints

23. Commanders

24. Bears

25. Raiders

26. Titans

27. Buccaneers

28. Falcons

29. Panthers

30. Texans

31. Colts

32. Cardinals

