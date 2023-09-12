The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
NFL Sports

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for rest of the season with torn Achilles

An MRI revealed that Rodgers, 39, suffered a torn Achilles and will require season-ending surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

By  USA Today Sports
   
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

An MRI revealed that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and will require season-ending surgery.

Seth Wenig/AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Just as quickly as it began, Aaron Rodgers’ debut season with the New York Jets has come to an abrupt end.

An MRI revealed that Rodgers, 39, suffered a torn Achilles and will require season-ending surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

The news came as no surprise to the Jets, as coach Robert Saleh said Monday night that the injury was “not good” and the team feared a significant Achilles injury.

The loss comes as a massive blow for the Jets, who revamped their offensive personnel this offseason with the hopes of snapping a 12-season postseason drought — the NFL’s longest active streak — and making a deep run in the AFC. The Jets will now turn to Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and the team’s starter prior to Rodgers’ arrival.

Rodgers suffered the injury during his first offensive series as New York’s quarterback in a 22-16 Monday night victory in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred just four plays into Rodgers’ first series. He took three dropbacks on the drive and faced pressure on each, culminating in a sack on a first-down play.

During the play, Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd quickly shed left tackle Duane Brown off the left side of the line and had a clean rush to Rodgers, who tried to scramble away. Rodgers spun around as Floyd corralled him and brought him to the turf, leading to his left foot twisting awkwardly as he fell.

Immediately afterward, Rodgers stood and looked toward the sideline before he shook his head and then voluntarily went down to sit on the turf, waiting for Jets trainers to examine him. Moments later, they helped him to his feet and he limped off the field with assistance. Rodgers was taken immediately into the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Minutes later, he emerged from the tent and sat on the bed of a cart. Staff began to wheel him away to the locker room but when the cart got to the mouth of the tunnel, Rodgers stood up and limped toward the locker room.

Officially, Rodgers’s debut ended with him going 0-for-1, as his second dropback was nullified by a defensive holding by the Bills.

New York acquired Rodgers in an April trade with the Packers, ending his 18-year run in Green Bay that saw him become the longest-tenured player in franchise history. Rodgers, 39, is a four-time AP Most Valuable Player of the Year and one of the premier and exacting passers in the NFL. Rodgers spent the offseason assimilating to the Jets locker room and participated in the team’s entire offseason workout program.

Read more at usatoday.com

