Bears put CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve

The Bears put cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve Thursday, four days after he hurt his right hand in a 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Gordon had testing done on his hand — which was bandaged and put in a splint before the game ended — earlier this week. The Bears didn’t offer an update Wednesday, other than to say he wouldn’t practice.

To take his place on the roster, the Bears promoted practice squad conerback Greg Stroman. To take his place in the lineup, the Bears figure to turn to Josh Blackwell, though he was limited in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring problem.

Gordon was a second-round pick in 2022 who the team believed would take leap in his second season. He talked about being more comfortable at the line of scrimmage now that the game had slowed down for him.

The Washington alum is eligible to return to the team after missing three games.

