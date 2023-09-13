The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Injured CB Kyler Gordon not practicing Wednesday

Gordon injured his hand against the Packers on Sunday. But coach Matt Eberflus did not provide any other information regarding his status for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. “Not enough information yet,” he said. Josh Blackwell is his likely replacement.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Injured CB Kyler Gordon not practicing Wednesday
Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) started 14 games as a rookie last season.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) started 14 games as a rookie last season.

John Bazemore/AP

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon will not practice Wednesday because of a hand injury, but coach Matt Eberflus offered no further information on his availability for the Bears’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Gordon was limited to 27 snaps in the Bears’ season-opening 38-20 loss to the Packers last Sunday.

“Don’t expect him to practice today,” Eberflus said. “I don’t have any more than that right now.”

Eberflus would not say if Gordon might be placed on injured reserve.

“We don’t have anything more at this time. Not enough information yet,” Eberflus said.

Gordon’s hand was examined by doctors on Monday. But Eberflus would not say what that examination revealed.

“I’m just gonna say we don’t expect him to practice today and it’s his hand. We know that,” Eberflus said. “I don’t have any more information than that.”

Josh Blackwell is the likely replacement for Gordon if he cannot play against the Buccaneers. Blackwell, an 2022 undrafted rookie from Duke who played in 16 games with one start last season, played 10 snaps against the Packers.

“We’re looking at all our options,” Eberflus said. “With Blackwell, [his previous experience] is invaluable, to know the position. There’s a lot of detail to that nickel spot. He’s done a good job in there. He’s been a good special-teamer for us. If we go that route, he’ll do a nice job.”

Jaylon Jones played for Gordon last year when Gordon was injured. But Eberflus wouldn’t discuss other options. “I’m not going to divulge the other options right now,” he said. “But we certainly like what we have.”

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus noncommittal about WR Chase Claypool playing vs. Buccaneers
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I was a little bit too conservative’ vs. Packers
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out of NFL since ’20, gets 2nd chance with Panthers
Will Michigan State’s Mel Tucker survive this scandal? As usual, his defense is suspect
First-and-10: No white flags, but a lot of red ones for Bears
NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets
The Latest
A transmitter on the ankle of a person on electronic monitoring.
Crime
End of cash bail next week could spark surge in electronic monitoring, backers fear
“Cash bail didn’t work. Electronic monitoring doesn’t work, either,” said Sarah Staudt, an attorney with the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, which helped forge the bail reform measure.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups.
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus noncommittal about WR Chase Claypool playing vs. Buccaneers
When asked directly if Claypool could be inactive after a low-effort performance, Eberflus left that possibility open.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago skyline.
City Hall
Worst-case scenario: Chicago budget gap could reach $1.9 billion by 2026
Mayor Brandon’s three-year budget forecast is a far cry from the rosy picture painted by his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, who had projected an $85 million 2024 budget shortfall.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin Fields gestures at the line of scrimmage Sunday.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I was a little bit too conservative’ vs. Packers
Justin Fields thinks he should have taken more deep shots rather than checking down against the Packers on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marquise Kennedy (12), playing for Loyola last season, heads to the basket against Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born (13).
College Sports
How local college basketball programs fared in the transfer portal
A look at what the college programs across the state have done to improve their rosters through the transfer portal.
By Joe Henricksen
 