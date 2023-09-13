Injured CB Kyler Gordon not practicing Wednesday

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon will not practice Wednesday because of a hand injury, but coach Matt Eberflus offered no further information on his availability for the Bears’ game against the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Gordon was limited to 27 snaps in the Bears’ season-opening 38-20 loss to the Packers last Sunday.

“Don’t expect him to practice today,” Eberflus said. “I don’t have any more than that right now.”

Eberflus would not say if Gordon might be placed on injured reserve.

“We don’t have anything more at this time. Not enough information yet,” Eberflus said.

Gordon’s hand was examined by doctors on Monday. But Eberflus would not say what that examination revealed.

“I’m just gonna say we don’t expect him to practice today and it’s his hand. We know that,” Eberflus said. “I don’t have any more information than that.”

Josh Blackwell is the likely replacement for Gordon if he cannot play against the Buccaneers. Blackwell, an 2022 undrafted rookie from Duke who played in 16 games with one start last season, played 10 snaps against the Packers.

“We’re looking at all our options,” Eberflus said. “With Blackwell, [his previous experience] is invaluable, to know the position. There’s a lot of detail to that nickel spot. He’s done a good job in there. He’s been a good special-teamer for us. If we go that route, he’ll do a nice job.”

Jaylon Jones played for Gordon last year when Gordon was injured. But Eberflus wouldn’t discuss other options. “I’m not going to divulge the other options right now,” he said. “But we certainly like what we have.”