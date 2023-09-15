The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
With Alan Williams out, Bears’ Matt Eberflus will call plays Sunday

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams won’t travel with the Bears to Tampa because of personal reasons, leaving head coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays against the Buccaneers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears coordinator Alan Williams missed practice for personal reasons.

Eberflus said that inheriting the play-calling duties, as opposed to handing them off to a defensive position coach, was in the best interest of the Bears.

“With the defense up, I’ll be making the calls,” he said.

Williams missed practice Thursday and Friday because of what the team called personal reasons. Eberflus said he didn’t have a timeline for when Williams could return.

Eberflus was a defensive coordinator for 12 years — at the University of Missouri from 2001-08 and with the Colts from 2018-22.

Williams is in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator, having come to Chicago alongside Eberflus, his boss with the Colts. Williams was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator from 2012-13 before becoming a secondary coach for the Lions and, later, the Colts.

