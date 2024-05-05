The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Yo-yos are back, someday, maybe

The classic toy, with Chicago roots, has its ups and downs.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
Screen Shot 2024-05-04 at 8.39.42 AM.png

Boys play with yo-yos at a Chicago schoolyard in 1967.

Bob Kotalik/Sun-Times files

My wife sleeps late while I wake early.

“I’m going to walk the dog,” I explained a few weeks back, after she stirred while I was putting on my shoes.

“Do you have a yo-yo?” she asked, sleepily.

“No,” I said, puzzled, slow on the uptake, figuring she was coming out of a dream. “Why do you ask?”

“‘Walk the dog,’” she explained. Ah. A yo-yo trick.

My next thought — I kid you not — was: I should get a yo-yo and learn tricks to entertain our future grandchildren. Then I wondered: Are there people who teach yo-yo tricks? Are yo-yos even still a thing? Or has technology completely killed them?

“Our demographic is 6 to 15 years old,” said Josh Staph, CEO and president of the Duncan Toys Company, manufacturer of yo-yos for nearly a century. “There’s smartphones, there’s TikTok. A lot of elements that can provide immediate gratification to kids. A yo-yo does not provide immediate gratification. You have to try it a few times.” “

That you do. My only childhood memory of yo-yos is never being any good with them. “Walk the dog” is a trick where you throw the yo-yo down, hard, and it remains at ground level, spinning — like a dog on a leash — until you summon it back up with a snap of the wrist. My string tended to break.

Yo-yos are another classic plaything to emerge from Chicago, along with Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs and Raggedy Ann. Not that they were invented here — basically a vertical top with the string attached, yo-yos can be traced to antiquity. Women play with yo-yos on Grecian urns.

Donald F. Duncan was a Chicago entrepreneur in the 1920s who started a parking meter company. He visited California in 1928, where he saw Pedro Flores demonstrate a yo-yo. Flores was from the Philippines, where yo-yos were big, and had already trademarked the word “yo-yo,” Tagalog for “come come.” Duncan bought the rights then got busy, joining forces with newspaper titan William Randolph Hearst to get newsboys pushing yo-yos.

Yo-yos were a craze in Chicago in the summer of 1929 — newspaper columnists complained you couldn’t enter a Loop building without fighting your way through crowds gathered to watch experts perform tricks. People grew annoyed.

“Golly Gene, yesterday I met a friend who wasn’t bouncing a yo-yo,” the Chicago Daily News “Hit or Miss” column quipped sarcastically in 1931. “Honest, I didn’t know what to say.”

Screen Shot 2024-05-04 at 8.30.30 AM.png

Chicagoans participate in a yo-yo competition in front of the Chicago Theatre in 1962, a promotional event in connection with a movie that contained a yo-yo scene.

Chicago Sun-Times collection/Chicago History Museum.

The earthquake for Duncan came in 1965, when a lawsuit found that the term “yo-yo” had lost its trademark status, like “zipper” or “aspirin.” Competitors sprung up. Then handheld computer games happened.

“Up until the late 1990s, it was a pretty cyclical business,” said Staph. “Every seven or so years. 1999 was the last big year.”

While the present is fairly constrained — Duncan Toys, now based in Ohio, has three full-time employees — the company has big plans to go high tech.

“We’re looking into modernizing the most popular toy of all time with a gaming component,” said Staph. “A patented technology, built-in sensors allow a person to perform tricks that are motion tracked. Playing with a yo-yo can be turned into a digital experience.”

Until then, Duncan sent me a dozen yo-yos. My 9-year-old neighbor is the prime yo-yo demographic, and I shot her mom an email asking for her help as a beta tester. They trooped over. I asked the young lady if she is familiar with yo-yos — yes, her dentist once gave her one. Are they fun? “No,” she replied. But she took two, and her mother took another two — one for herself, one for her teenage son.

A few days later the mom was aglow — she was loving the yo-yo, finding it both meditative and addictive. The girl was quiet. I asked her what yo-yos need. “Colors,” she said, and specialists, which I took to mean TikTok influencers.

A purist myself, I began with an Imperial, the classic $5.99 model. I couldn’t even get the thing to return back up. In truth, I had trouble winding the string — it kept slipping — and online guidance was useless. My wife, bless her, went straight to the Hornet, a more advanced model, and when I tried that I was off to the races. Not only could I made the Hornet go up and down, but a hard toss and it would stay there, spinning, until I summoned it back up.

“Look!” I enthused. “I’m walking the dog.”

