Thursday, September 21, 2023
Bears predictions: Week 3 at Kansas City

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashRick Telander and Rick Morrissey
   
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Former Bears coach Matt Nagy, right, is now the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game Arrowhead Stadium:

Rick Morrissey

Chiefs, 38-17

This is a really, really bad time for a struggling team to be traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. The Bears’ defense can’t stop anybody, and now it’s supposed to slow down Patrick Mahomes? Close your eyes and say hello to 0-3. Season: 2-0

Rick Telander

 Chiefs, 42-21

This could all be a set-up: the Bears are so inept, the Chiefs start partying before the game, Mahomes misses kickoff, Travis Kelce sleeps in, Andy Reid grills in parking lot. But the Bears aren’t that crafty. Season: 0-2.

Scoop Jackson

Bears, 28-20

For some reason there’s this belief that a win over the defending Super Bowl champs will erase everything that’s happened and everything we’ve seen in this two-game regular-season so far. Then again, maybe I’m the only one who thinks that. Season: 2-0

Patrick Finley

Chiefs, 32-14

Since the NFL-AFL merger, the Bears have won exactly three games when they were underdogs of 12 points or more. Sunday won’t be No. 4. Season: 2-0

Jason Lieser

Chiefs, 34-16

This is the toughest game on the Bears’ schedule, but they rarely get obliterated. They’ll stay close enough to avoid this being a total humiliation and move on to more beatable opponents. Season: 0-2

Mark Potash

Chiefs, 31-17

The Bears are on tilt, but that’s just life at Halas Hall and will have no impact on the game. Their biggest problem is that they just aren’t very good. And the Chiefs are, even while just warming up. Season: 0-2.

