The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Bears Sports

WRs Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze eye chance to play with Caleb Williams on Bears

With the No. 9 overall pick, the Bears could be in reach of a top wide receiver — a significant need.

By  Jason Lieser
   
NFL Combine Football

Odunze said he likes Williams’ vibe.

Michael Conroy/AP Photos

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a great year to be looking for a wide receiver in the draft, and the Bears — as usual — need one. Actually, they need a few.

Around this time last year, general manager Ryan Poles believed he’d solved this problem for the long run. He had a former 1,000-yard receiver in Darnell Mooney, a seemingly promising talent in Chase Claypool and topped both of them by adding a true No. 1 in DJ Moore.

Only Moore has been what Poles expected. The Claypool trade was the single worst move he’s made, and Mooney most likely will depart in free agency after two consecutive disappointing seasons.
That leaves Poles looking for help again, and he’ll probably have a good option available with the No. 9 pick.

Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be the first non-quarterback drafted, and the Bears seem inclined to use the No. 1 pick on quarterback Caleb Williams. But LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze — both All-Americans — could be on the board at No. 9.

Harrison has been at the combine this week, but inexplicably no-showed his scheduled media availability Friday morning.

Odunze and Nabers, however, had plenty to say and both proclaimed themselves the best wide receiver in their class.

"Absolutely,” Odunze said. “That's what it's about: Saying you're the best and then going out there and competing for it. But, man, all these dudes are ballers, so I'm just super honored to be part of the conversation and super grateful to be able to compete against guys like that.”

Though Harrison, whose dad is a Hall of Famer, is widely viewed as a once-every-few-years prospect, Odunze and Nabers made great cases for themselves last season. Odunze led the country with 1,640 yards, and Nabers was second with 1,569.

The Bears have landed few wide receivers of that caliber in the draft. Poles’ only receiver picks were mid-rounders Tyler Scott and Velus Jones, and the team’s last top-10 selection at the position was Kevin White at No. 7 in 2015.

The Bears have drafted just three wide receivers in the top half of the first round in recent history: White, David Terrell (No. 8 in 2001) and Curtis Conway (No. 7 in 1993).

Nonetheless, they’re an attractive destination now for receivers who are too young to remember Muhsin Muhammad saying the Bears are “where receivers go to die."

Odunze liked the idea of landing with the Bears, saying he’s “a big fan” of Moore and raving about the potential to team up with Williams. Their teams faced each other in the Pac-12 last season.

“I got to see his talents and abilities,” Odunze said. “He's a student of the game and someone who brings a lot of passion and a lot of desire to the game. To be paired up with him would be something special.”

He added that he doesn’t know Williams well, “but I feel his vibe [and] feel like he’s a good dude.”

Nabers and Williams became friends by playing “Call of Duty” together, and Nabers said they talk “all the time."

The Bears could deepen their scouting reports on Odunze and Nabers while doing their due diligence at quarterback. LSU’s Jayden Daniels is projected by some analysts to go right after Williams, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could be a first-rounder as well.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season, and Penix was the runner-up. Having elite receivers helped.

"I created space for him to throw the ball,” Nabers said of Daniels. “I never really gave him a small window. Using my speed and ability to track the ball, that's what made it work.”

That’s what Poles is looking for: Someone to make his quarterback’s life easier. It’s difficult to find the right quarterback, but the job doesn’t end there. The next step is to put the right pieces in place around him.

TOP WIDE RECEIVERS IN 2024 DRAFT

In a strong class for wide receivers, three could be top-10 picks:

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

6-4, 205

Last season: 67 catches, 1,211 yards, 14 touchdowns in 12 games

Malik Nabers

LSU

6-0, 200

Last season: 89 catches, 1,569 yards, 14 touchdowns in 13 games

Rome Odunze

Washington

6-3, 215

Last season: 92 catches, 1,640 yards, 13 touchdowns in 15 games

