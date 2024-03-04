Bears, top CB Jaylon Johnson approach franchise tag deadline with no deal in place

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made one thing unmistakably clear about cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s contract situation: He’s not letting him leave.

The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on pending free agents is Tuesday at 3 p.m., so unless the Poles and Johnson agree on a contract extension, the Bears will have to use that option.

It would put Johnson on a one-year deal for $19.8 million, but that’s only provisional at this point. He and the Bears would still have until July to sign a long-term extension.

Poles said last week he thought they were nearing an agreement and that negotiations were “going well.” He said the Bears made a “strong offer” in terms of total money and guaranteed money.

“It takes two to tango, and you've gotta find a place that everyone feels comfortable,” Poles said. “I feel really good about that situation."

Spotrac projects Johnson’s market value to be $78.7 million over five years — an average pay of $15.7 million would rank ninth among cornerbacks. That’s likely too low.

At 24, Johnson is the Bears’ best player at the position and a pillar of their future. He had a career-high four interceptions last season and made his first Pro Bowl. He was voted second-team All-Pro.

Pro Football Reference charted Johnson as allowing just 55.2% of the passes thrown at him to be completed and giving up two touchdowns last season. Opposing quarterbacks had a 50.9 passer rating when throwing to a receiver he was covering.

Pro Football Focus also graded him as the best cornerback in the league.

“I don’t think there’s anything I haven’t done since I walked into the building,” Johnson said last month. “There’s plenty of boxes I’ve checked.”

If the Bears secure Johnson, their outlook at cornerback — the only premium position they’ve definitively solidified — would be bright. They drafted nickel corner Kyler Gordon in the second round in 2022 and outside corner Tyrique Stevenson last year. All three cornerbacks are 24 or younger.

