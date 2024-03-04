The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears, top CB Jaylon Johnson approach franchise tag deadline with no deal in place

GM Ryan Poles believed they were close to a contract extension last week, but if they don’t have it done by Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Bears will have to use the franchise tag.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears, top CB Jaylon Johnson approach franchise tag deadline with no deal in place
Jaylon Johnson had two interceptions against the Raiders.

Johnson had a career-high four interceptions last season.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made one thing unmistakably clear about cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s contract situation: He’s not letting him leave.

The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on pending free agents is Tuesday at 3 p.m., so unless the Poles and Johnson agree on a contract extension, the Bears will have to use that option.

It would put Johnson on a one-year deal for $19.8 million, but that’s only provisional at this point. He and the Bears would still have until July to sign a long-term extension.

Poles said last week he thought they were nearing an agreement and that negotiations were “going well.” He said the Bears made a “strong offer” in terms of total money and guaranteed money.

“It takes two to tango, and you've gotta find a place that everyone feels comfortable,” Poles said. “I feel really good about that situation."

Spotrac projects Johnson’s market value to be $78.7 million over five years — an average pay of $15.7 million would rank ninth among cornerbacks. That’s likely too low.

At 24, Johnson is the Bears’ best player at the position and a pillar of their future. He had a career-high four interceptions last season and made his first Pro Bowl. He was voted second-team All-Pro.

Pro Football Reference charted Johnson as allowing just 55.2% of the passes thrown at him to be completed and giving up two touchdowns last season. Opposing quarterbacks had a 50.9 passer rating when throwing to a receiver he was covering.

Pro Football Focus also graded him as the best cornerback in the league.

“I don’t think there’s anything I haven’t done since I walked into the building,” Johnson said last month. “There’s plenty of boxes I’ve checked.”

If the Bears secure Johnson, their outlook at cornerback — the only premium position they’ve definitively solidified — would be bright. They drafted nickel corner Kyler Gordon in the second round in 2022 and outside corner Tyrique Stevenson last year. All three cornerbacks are 24 or younger.

