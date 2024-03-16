Justin Fields thanks city after trade

Shortly after the Bears agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Steelers, the quarterback issued a statement on social media saying goodbye to the city of Chicago.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," he wrote. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs.

"I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!"

The Bears dealt Fields for a 2025 sixth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-rounder.

