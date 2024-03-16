The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Justin Fields thanks city after trade

Shortly after the Bears agreed to trade Fields to the Steelers, the quarterback issued a statement on social media saying goodbye to the city of Chicago.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears QB Justin Fields.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after his team’s touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775825702

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," he wrote. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs.

"I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!"

The Bears dealt Fields for a 2025 sixth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-rounder.

The Latest
Nebraska v Illinois
College Sports
Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 40 as Illinois rallies to beat Nebraska 98-87 in Big Ten semis
The Illini will face fifth-seeded Wisconsin — which they’ve beaten seven straight times — at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles
Bears
Bears free agent tracker: Who’s coming and going at Halas Hall
Monitoring the Bears’ comings and goings in free agency, which started with the opening of the legal tampering period and extends through the start of the league year Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
 
blurred_flashing_lights.jpeg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin identified
Sean Bailey, 45, was shot about 6:45 p.m. Friday. One person was being questioned by police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Bears
Bears agree to 1-year deal with DE Jake Martin
He figures to be a depth piece on a Bears defensive line that is still in search of an end to rush opposite Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat.
By Patrick Finley
 
Andrew Benintendi.
White Sox
Walk this way: White Sox need free passes to fuel offense
“The walk is something that can change the inning for us,” shortstop Paul DeJong said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 