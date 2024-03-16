Caleb Williams in line to be Bears’ next QB of the future with Justin Fields gone

It’s a new era for Bears quarterbacks.

Again.

When the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers for a 2024 conditional sixth-round pick — it can turn into a fourth-rounder — on Saturday, they cleared the way for USC star Caleb Williams to be the No. 1 overall pick next month.

The trade is an all-too-familiar feeling of failure for a franchise whose last great quarterback, Sid Luckman, was born 105 years ago, But it’s a novel emotion, too — Williams figures to be the first quarterback the Bears have ever taken first overall, the karmic response to losing the Terry Bradshaw coin toss in 1970 and the result of a bold trade of the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

General manager Ryan Poles and his staff is still doing their homework on Williams, with whom he first met at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. The Bears will attend Williams’ pro day on campus at USC on Wednesday before bringing him to Halas Hall, where they’ll get a better sense of his medical records.

It’s clear that the Bears are comfortable enough with Williams to move on from their last first-round quarterback.

Williams wants to be an iconoclast. The best way to prove it is for him to succeed where so many others have failed. The Bears have had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger — Jim McMahon and, as a last-minute replacement, Mitch Trubisky. The NFL’s charter franchise has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season; the Texans, founded in 2002, have done it six times.

Trubisky, who was drafted second overall in 2017, and Fields, who was taken 11th in 2021, both went from being the symbol of hope for the Bears’ future to a backup elsewhere. Trubisky signed with the Bills to be their second-stringer in 2021, and Fields will back up Russell Wilson to begin 2024.

In recent weeks, it was clear the Bears were ready to move on from Fields. It was telling that, when receiver Keenan Allen gave his first press conference Saturday morning, not a single person asked him about Fields.

He was asked about Williams, though. Despite playing in the same city, the former Chargers receiver said he’d met the USC quarterback only once, describing him as a “down-to-earth, chill guy.”

But Allen knew all about his play with the Trojans, where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2022 and threw for 8,170 yards, 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions the previous two seasons.

“Hell of an athlete,” Allen said of Williams. “Obviously, he can make tremendous plays with his feet, with his arm. Looks like he knows the game really well. Really good.”

Adding Allen on Thursday was the latest sign the Bears were focused on building around a young quarterback. The Bears are giving Williams a chance to succeed that Trubisky and Fields — who both started off as backups — never got.

Allen played 139 games in his NFL career; all but one was started by Philip Rivers, the eight-time Pro Bowl player, or Justin Herbert. Allen was an integral part of Herbert's development — in 2020, Allen caught 10 balls for 96 yards in Herbert’s first game, 13 for 132 in his second and 11 for 62 in his third.