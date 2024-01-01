Matt Eberflus: Bears won’t sit anyone out for Packers game

One day after they were eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears harbor no plans to bench any of their healthy players in the season finale.

Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed as much Monday, calling Sunday a “normal game for us.” It’s anything but, of course — it’s the most famous rivalry game in the sport, with the Packers’ playoff spot on the line. That’s why it always seemed unlikely the Bears would make anyone a healthy scratch for Week 18 after they were eliminated late Sunday night.

Receiver Darnell Mooney missed Sunday’s game because he was in concussion protocol, and Eberflus offered no update on his status Monday.

The NFL waited until after the Packers’ win in Minneapolis on Sunday night to announce dates and times for Week 18. Tight end Cole Kmet, who was limited to 13 snaps because of a knee injury, said Sunday afternoon he was rooted for the Bears to avoid a Saturday matchup to give him extra time to get healthy.

“One more day,” he said.

He’ll get it.

