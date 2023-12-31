Bears eliminated from playoff contention with Packers’ win over Vikings

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night when the Packers beat the Vikings 33-10. The upside for the Bears is they get a chance to return the favor next week.

The Packers, at 8-8, are still in reach of a wild-card spot, but the Bears get a shot at them Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The teams opened against each other at Soldier Field, and the Packers won 38-20.

The Bears started the season 2-7, but rallied to win five of their next seven games and still were mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race after beating the Falcons 37-17 on Sunday to improve to 7-9.

The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since going 8-8 in 2020 and getting the seventh playoff seed. The Saints beat them 21-9 in the first round.

The Packers, meanwhile, had made the playoffs three seasons in a row before missing out last season at 8-9.

