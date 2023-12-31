The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears eliminated from playoff contention with Packers’ win over Vikings

But they get a chance to retaliate next week when they visit Lambeau Field.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears eliminated from playoff contention with Packers’ win over Vikings
A photo of Packers wide receiver Bo Melton.

Bo Melton scored a touchdown to help the Packers beat the Vikings.

Getty

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night when the Packers beat the Vikings 33-10. The upside for the Bears is they get a chance to return the favor next week.

The Packers, at 8-8, are still in reach of a wild-card spot, but the Bears get a shot at them Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The teams opened against each other at Soldier Field, and the Packers won 38-20.

The Bears started the season 2-7, but rallied to win five of their next seven games and still were mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race after beating the Falcons 37-17 on Sunday to improve to 7-9.

The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since going 8-8 in 2020 and getting the seventh playoff seed. The Saints beat them 21-9 in the first round.

The Packers, meanwhile, had made the playoffs three seasons in a row before missing out last season at 8-9.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
NFL sets Bears-Packers Week 18 game for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field
Bears’ position-by-position grades vs. the Falcons
Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win by 20!
Bears’ 4 interceptions vs. Falcons gives them NFL lead at 22
DJ Moore makes the difference for Bears, Justin Fields — again
Three takeaways from the Bears’ win vs. Falcons
The Latest
The Stars blew out the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks blown out by Stars, ending 2023 on another ugly note
The Hawks finished the calendar year with their 11-game road losing streak intact after enduring an 8-1 rout Sunday in Dallas. “We can’t accept it,” Nick Foligno said.
By Ben Pope
 
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
Man shot in suspected road rage incident in Andersonville
The man attempting to make a U-turn in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. Sunday was shot by another motorist. The victim is in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Justin Fields and Jordan Love after a game.
Bears
NFL sets Bears-Packers Week 18 game for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field
The league left all of its Week 18 games unscheduled until it had a grip on every playoff scenario.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
A fire was started on a CTA train early Saturday in the Loop.
Transportation
CTA, Metra offering free bus, train rides on New Year’s Eve
CTA will offer free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. the next morning, the agency announced. Metra will offer free rides on trains arriving or departing downtown stations after 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Bears
Bears’ position-by-position grades vs. the Falcons
The Bears have a report card they can be proud of.
By Mark Potash
 