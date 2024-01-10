The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Bears GM Ryan Poles sees progress in QB Justin Fields, but eyes ‘unique’ opportunity with No. 1 draft pick

He added that he’s in no hurry — “In my mind right now, I’m gonna take this all the way to April,” he said — to make the decision.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Justin Fields and Ryan Poles.

Justin Fields (left) will wait to see if GM Ryan Poles (right) trades him and drafts his replacement.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A year ago, with the No. 1 draft pick in hand, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was pretty clear that he expected to stick with Justin Fields at quarterback. He said he’d have to be “blown away” to make a change.

Things seem much more up in the air this time. Poles said Wednesday he and the Bears will thoroughly consider all options as they stand with the Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the upcoming draft and added that he’s in no hurry — “In my mind right now, I’m gonna take this all the way to April,” he said — to make the decision.

“Justin got better, but at the same time, there’s a unique situation,” Poles said.

The top-rated quarterback prospect this year is Southern California’s Caleb Williams, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye and others are in contention to go high in the draft.

Among the 29 quarterbacks who threw at least 300 passes, Fields finished 27th in completion percentage (61.4), 22nd in yards passing (2,562), 20th in touchdown passes (16), 11th in fewest interceptions (nine) and 20th in passer rating (85.6).

“I want to still see growth in two-minute situations ... that’s where you win games,” Poles said. “That’s one big part.”

