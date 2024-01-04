‘Indescribable’: Montez Sweat fueling Bears’ surge

Though he’s proud of the “Tez Effect,” Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is too humble to take credit for it.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said of the label coach Matt Eberflus coined to describe Sweat’s contribution as a “multiplier” who makes teammates around him better. “But I don’t really want to take credit for what these guys have been able to do around here. Man, these boys have been stepping up. They’re playing their asses off. Credit to them. I’m the one getting the credit now, but it’s really because of those boys.”

Sweat, who was acquired on Oct. 31 in a trade with the Commanders for a second-round draft pick, was recognized for his immediate contribution to the Bears’ defense with his first Pro Bowl selection of his five-year NFL career. He has 12 1/2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four pass break-ups and 25 quarterback hits this season.

Though most of his production is actually statistically better in eight games with the Commanders (6 1/2 sacks, 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits) than eight games with the Bears (six sacks, 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits), his impact on the Bears’ defense is undeniable.

With Sweat in the lineup — including two games he played in the first 10 days since the trade — the Bears defense has improved from 28th to 20th in points, 23rd to 12th in yards and a tie for 22nd to a tie for third in takeaways. The Bears were 2-6 without Sweat. They are 5-3 with him.

“Just a big contributing factor,” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson, also a Pro Bowl selection this season. “Him just coming in bringing a different energy. Kind of indescribable. We didn’t necessarily know that we needed it until he came and it’s like, ‘Yeah, this is somebody that we needed.’”

And in more ways than his teammates knew.

“Not just on the field … but just a good guy in the locker room to be around,” Johnson said. “He’s a heckuva guy. I feel like you just kind of gravitate toward him and he gravitates toward us as well. It’s been a good relationship.”

The trade has been good for Sweat and the Bears. With the Commanders, Sweat played alongside three Pro Bowl players in tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen and end Chase Young. With the Bears, he’s the lead dog, and playing like one.

“I remember the first day we got Tez here,” Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith said, “there was a lot of commentary that Tez had Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen [and Young] that are rushing there. All of the sudden, Tez is here and now it looks like he was the one that’s allowing others opportunities. So maybe he was the part of what was happening in Washington that was allowing those other guys to have success. I think that’s a reflection on him.”

Either way, Sweat is clearly out of the shadow of his Pro Bowl brethren in Washington.

“I would say necessarily overshadowed,” Sweat said. “It’s just me being a team player. I miss those guys dearly, but I’m part of a new group now. I just hope to lead this group to the best play possible.”

Though he went to the playoffs with the 7-9 Commanders in 2020, Sweat has yet to play on a winning team. But he’s closer to that with the Bears, who have won five of their last seven, than with the Commanders, who have lost seven consecutive games — the last four after defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired.

“I feel for those guys over there at the Commanders organization,” Sweat said. “Jack was a great DC. [Ron] Rivera was good to me. I wish the best for those guys, but I’m loving where I’m at right now. I [don’t] regret it. God makes no mistakes.”

