Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Montez Sweat named to Pro Bowl

One year after being shut out of the Pro Bowl, the Bears will send two players to this year’s event: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat, who were named all stars Wednesday night.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson celebrates Sunday.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It’s the such first honor for each player.

Pro Football Focus has graded Johnson as the best cornerback in the NFL this season. Sweat’s 12 ½ sacks rank 10th in the NFL.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent the Commanders a second-round pick for Sweat on Oct. 31. On the same day, Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, requested that Poles trade him. The GM resisted, only to watch Johnson blossom in the second half of the season. The Bears figure to keep Johnson on the franchise tag next year if they can’t negotiate a long-term deal with him during the offseason.

Wednesday marked the third time in four years the Bears have had two Pro Bowl nominees. Edge rusher Khalil Mack and special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson went after the 2020 season; edge rusher Robert Quinn and special teamer Jakeem Grant were named to the Pro Bowl after 2021.

Former Bears to make the Pro Bowl on Wednesday include Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola.

Last year, the NFL replaced the typical all-star game with the Pro Bowl Games, a series of skill competitions that will be held Feb. 4 in Orlando.

Pro Bowl voting is made up of one-third fan votes, coach votes and player votes. The final fan vote, released at midday Wednesday, had Johnson ranked second at his position; safety Jaquan Brisker and kicker Cairo Santos third; and guard Teven Jenkins, linebacker T.J. Edwards and Sweat fourth. Tight end Cole Kmet, receiver DJ Moore, fullback Khari Blasingame, tackle Darnell Wright and quarterback Justin Fields were also in the top 10 in fan voting.

