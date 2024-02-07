Bears greats Steve McMichael, Devin Hester await Hall of Fame announcement

LAS VEGAS — The Bears are about to get an answer on two of their most anticipated Hall of Fame hopefuls.

Legendary defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael is expected to be announced as part of the upcoming induction class Thursday at the NFL Honors, and electric return man Devin Hester has a strong chance as well.

McMichael’s story has become a cherished cause for the Bears as he battles ALS. His wife Misty has been rallying support for his Hall of Fame candidacy since his diagnosis and was scheduled to fly into Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of the awards show.

Mongo remains a central figure in the folklore of the 1985 Bears championship team because of his outlandish personality and fearless play. He played 15 seasons, 13 of which were with the Bears, and was an All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro twice. He’s second in franchise history in sacks (92 1/2) and third in tackles (814).

“He’s just one of those guys that when you look at what he’s done and what his play meant to our team... I’m not sure Steve really saw himself as a special player, but the greatest asset that Steve McMichael brought to our team was consistency,” Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary told the Sun-Times. “He was not really concerned about stats. He wasn’t concerned about sacks or whatever. The most important thing that he brought is you always knew where he was going to be. You always knew he was gonna do his job.”

McMichael was one of three players sent on as finalists by the Hall of Fame’s seniors committee and needed to get at least 80% of the vote from the full panel to get in.

Hester is a finalist for the third year in a row, and while Bears fans are adamant about his credentials, the voters have been hesitant to induct someone who made his career primarily as a return specialist.

He holds the NFL career record with 20 special teams touchdowns in the regular season — 14 on punts, five on kickoffs and one on a missed field goal — and added one of the league’s most memorable plays ever by taking the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a 92-yard touchdown. He was a three-time All-Pro return man.

Hester also put up 3,427 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense, mostly as a wide receiver.

