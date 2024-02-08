The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
WR DJ Moore still advocating for Justin Fields, but accepts Bears might draft new QB

Moore has been the most vocal proponent of the Bears keeping Fields, but they hold the No. 1 pick and could change course with USC star Caleb Williams.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of DJ Moore celebrating after a Bears win.

Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Getty

LAS VEGAS — Wide receiver DJ Moore, the star of the Bears’ offense, is still pushing for them to keep quarterback Justin Fields. But he’s ready to accept that they could use the No. 1 pick to draft USC’s Caleb Williams or someone else to reboot.

“I advocated for [Fields] and to see it come through would be amazing, but if it doesn’t, I’ll still be happy,” Moore, who is at the Super Bowl to promote Mountain Dew, told the Sun-Times on Thursday. “I don’t get paid to make that decision. I just go out there and make as many plays as I can for the quarterback that’s back there, as I’ve shown this year. But it’d be nice to see Justin stay.”

The Bears got Moore from the Panthers by trading out of the No. 1 pick last year, and he immediately became their best player.

In his first season with Fields, he caught 96 passes for a career-high 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. They formed chemistry quickly, and while Fields progressed modestly, he still ranked in the bottom half of most passing categories.

After playing with eight quarterbacks in five seasons with the Panthers, Moore looked forward to stability with the Bears. This would be another transition.

“Having a rookie come in would be the same as me coming in with Justin this year,” Moore said. “I would just have to hone in and be on the same page with him as fast as possible and just go from there. We’ll have to have a lot of communication.”

