Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Seth Jones named to 2022 U.S. Olympic hockey team

Kane and Jones, along with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, were part of the team’s first player announcement Thursday.

By Ben Pope
Now Blackhawks teammates, Seth Jones and Patrick Kane will also play together on the US Olympic team.
Two of the three main faces of the U.S. men’s hockey team in the 2022 Winter Olympics will be Blackhawks.

Forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Seth Jones, along with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, composed the team’s first player announcement Thursday.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise: both were considered essentially locks to be on the team come February, and Hawks general manager Stan Bowman is also the U.S. Olympic GM.

“It’s no secret we’re excited about the prospects of our team for the 2022 Games,” Bowman said in a statement. “Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the U.S.”

Kane played for Team USA in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, too, scoring nine points in 12 total games across those two tournaments. And while this will be Jones’ first Olympic appearance — he was just a rookie in 2014, the last time the NHL participated — he’s cemented himself as one of the top American defensemen for years now.

But the extremely early timing of the announcement, before the 2021-22 NHL regular season even begins, is notable. Both Hawks will clearly be major parts of the marketing leading up to the Games, which are scheduled for Feb. 4-20, 2022, in Beijing.

This story will be updated.

