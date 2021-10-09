Blackhawks notebook: Lineup almost set as preseason ends with win over Wild

Come Monday, the Blackhawks’ opening roster for the 2021-22 will be set.

So Saturday’s preseason finale — a dominant 5-1 win over the Wild — functionally served as a regular-season dress rehearsal.

The Hawks dressed a full NHL lineup that reflected the hierarchy that has been slowly established during the course of training camp.

At forward, Tyler Johnson centered Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat on the first line, Jonathan Toews centered Dominik Kubalik and Philipp Kurashev on the second line, Kirby Dach centered Dylan Strome and Henrik Borgstrom on the third line and MacKenzie Entwistle centered Ryan Carpenter and Jujhar Khaira on the fourth line. Brandon Hagel and Adam Gaudette were the two notable forwards who didn’t play.

On defense, Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe were the first pair, Seth Jones and Calvin de Haan the second pair and Ian Mitchell and Riley Stillman the third pair. Marc-Andre Fleury was backed up by Kevin Lankinen in goal.

Coach Jeremy Colliton will make his final decisions based on Saturday’s game, as the Hawks have an off-day Sunday. But things will inevitably fluctuate again throughout the regular season.

“There are a lot of guys who are fighting for positions and they’re trying to make a good impression,” Colliton said. “That has helped our team. We’ve gotten better as camp’s gone on, as far as our performance, and a lot of that is due to guys being hungry. We’re going to try to keep that all year — where nothing’s guaranteed [and] you have to fight for what you get.”

Entwistle, Galvas on bubble

Entwistle has drawn rave reviews throughout training camp and probably done enough to make the NHL roster as the 12th, 13th or 14th forward.

But the Hawks will need to decide whether the 22-year-old prospect’s development would be aided more by steadily playing big minutes in the AHL or rotating in and out of the NHL lineup.

“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Colliton said. “We wouldn’t want a young guy to be sitting out for large stretches and not playing, but just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t sit out sometimes... With all our guys, we’re trying to weigh, ‘Can they help us now? Or could a little more time help them out?’ And part of that is where they fit in on the roster.”

Entwistle worked this summer on improving his skating and maneuvering in tight areas and along the boards, where his 6-3 frame gives him a natural edge. He has looked much-improved from last season, when he tallied two points in five NHL games and 12 points in 22 AHL games.

“For me, it was learning how to use my size to my advantage, especially down low: protecting pucks and being more comfortable playing with guys on my hips,” he said. “[Like] feeling a guy on my right side [and] being able to turn left... I feel a lot better and stronger on the ice.”

The Hawks will need to make a similar decision with 22-year-old prospect defenseman Jakub Galvas, the other major surprise of camp alongside Entwistle.

With Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk hurt, Galvas is clearly the seventh defenseman right now, but the Hawks could claim a veteran on waivers to let Galvas get some AHL experience.

“When I came here, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Galvas said. “I was hoping I was very well prepared physically and mentally, and I think I am... [I’m] just really happy for the exhibition games — I got some experience in this league. It’s been really fast but I like it a lot.”