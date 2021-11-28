Finishing eludes Blackhawks in 2-0 loss to Sharks

There was a lot to like about the Blackhawks’ performance Sunday night. They outshot the Sharks 29-22 and generally played a strong game.

They just couldn’t beat goalie James Reimer and a stingy San Jose defense in a 2-0 loss.

“For the most part, I think that’s one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Hawks interim coach Derek King said.

With forward Dylan Strome scratched again, the Hawks were hoping they could generate more goals. Unfortunately for them, that didn’t happen.

It appears that winning close contests will have to be the Hawks’ identity moving forward. The two goals by San Jose’s Timo Meier - the first coming seconds after Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones couldn’t convert a second-period 2-on-1 - were too much to overcome.

“It’s a tough league and that’s kind of the situation we’re in with this team now,” forward Patrick Kane said. “You look at the last few games, even the games we’ve been successful, we’ve found a way to get a late goal and win 1-0 or 3-2 in overtime, and that looks like the way we’re going to have to play to be successful.”

Of course, a few more goals to go with a strong effort would be welcomed.

“I’m hoping it’s coming soon, but listen, you’re playing a really good hockey team and it’s 1-0 going into the third and you’re holding them,” King said. “They get an empty-net goal but I’ll take that every night. If we play like that for three periods. I’ll take that.”

Murray’s fight

Currently battling cancer, radio analyst Troy Murray took part in the Hockey Fights Cancer event by participating in the ceremonial pre-game puck drop next to 15-year-old Devin Pittges, who’s in remission after fighting Osteosarcoma.

“It’s been tough not having [Murray] around, just like his smile and positive energy around,” forward Ryan Carpenter said. “We really miss him.”

Scare in Rockford

Lukas Reichel, the Hawks’ 2020 first-round pick, left the AHL IceHogs’ game in the third after crashing into the boards. Interim Rockford coach Anders Sorensen said the team would know more Monday about Reichel’s status.