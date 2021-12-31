Kevin Lankinen entering COVID-19 protocol another sign Blackhawks’ life like box of chocolates

When he discussed what the Blackhawks hope to see from forward Jujhar Khaira when he returns to the lineup, interim coach Derek King referenced a famous Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie.

“I’m looking forward to having him back,” King said. “I know the team is, but he can’t just go out there and… I call it a ‘Forrest Gump’ game. He needs to just simplify his game and keep it very simple and easy and shorten his shifts and really manage his game.”

King clarified what a “Forrest Gump” game is.

“If you watch the movie ‘Forrest Gump’ he gets so much in [2 1/2 hours],” King said. “I don’t need him going out there doing a ‘Forrest Gump,’ trying to be the hero and solve our problems all in three periods. He’s got to play his game and manage it.”

Perhaps it’s apt to mention that prestigious drama that swept the Academy Awards and became a pop-culture icon, because life around the Hawks and NHL these days is like a box of chocolates. Nobody knows what they’re going to get, and the Hawks experienced that uncertainty again on the last day of 2021.

On Friday, the Hawks announced that goalie Kevin Lankinen has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Lankinen joins Marc-Andre Fleury in the protocol, probably leaving the Hawks with Collin Delia and Arvid Söderblom for the Saturday matinee in Nashville against the Predators. They also signed AHL goalie Cale Morris to an NHL contract and added him to the taxi squad, while moving Söderblom from the taxi squad to the active roster.

Before Friday’s practice, King said Fleury is still not ready and had another test to do.

“I doubt he’s available for us right away,” King said.

Delia, Saturday’s likely starter, has appeared in 24 NHL games but none this season. In six appearances last year, Delia had a 3.59 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

In the era of COVID-19, changing on the fly is part of life that everybody must handle. On Saturday, the next adjustment will come for the Hawks as they play in front of Delia and try to move closer to a Western Conference wild card.

“I think you’ve got to be ready for anything, especially nowadays,” forward Dylan Strome said. “Two years of this now, so we’re adjusting on the fly. [Delia] has played some games before, he’s been good for us, he’s worked hard in practice and it’s good to see.”

It will be especially good for the Hawks to see Khaira back on the ice in a game.

Khaira hasn’t played since Dec. 7 when he was leveled by the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba and stretchered off the ice in front of a scared United Center crowd. Activated off injured reserve Thursday, the Hawks are eager to get a boost from Khaira’s return after what he went through.

“It’s going to be huge,” King said. “Even just when he first practiced with us, came back on the ice and guys saw him around the locker room, you could see the guys light up.”

Khaira’s teammates haven’t played much recently because of COVID-related postponements. Saturday’s game against the Predators is the Hawks’ first since a Dec. 18 overtime loss to the Stars.

Since then, they’ve wondered what’s next, practiced and waited for their next chance to play against another team, which will finally arrive Saturday.

“It’s been a while, obviously,” Strome said. “Long break, got some good practice days, got a little vacation. Well, not really a vacation but Christmas. It’s been good, so I think everyone’s itching to get back out there. A lot of games coming up the next couple months. I think [January’s] our busiest month, so ready to get going.”