 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira released from hospital

Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released after undergoing extensive testing. “Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released after undergoing “extensive testing.”

“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck 6:10 into the second period Tuesday night. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin.

The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.

“Personally I was pretty shaken,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said after the loss. “I’m not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he’s doing OK.”

The 27-year-old Khaira has two goals and no assists in 18 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed to a two-year contract in July that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.

Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.

Khaira has 26 goals and 39 assists in 276 career games.

Also Wednesday, the Blackhawks recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Philipp Kurashev from Rockford and assigned defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell to their American Hockey League affiliate.

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was activated from injured reserve and assigned to Rockford. He had been sidelined by a left ankle injury.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Kenwood impresses, Wheaton-Warrenville South’s start, Naperville Central tandem

You will be hard pressed to find a team more talented than Kenwood –– at least on paper and when putting the Broncos up against the eye test.

By Joe Henricksen

Food cart vendor beaten and robbed; Belmont-Cragin community steps in to come to his aid

Gonzalo Garcia, 58, was attacked by multiple people who stole about $300 from his pockets.

By Clare Spaulding

Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright violated training: Prosecutor

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge began her opening statement by telling jurors that a police officer’s the fundamental duty is to protect the sanctity of life. She said officers promise to safeguard lives, preserve and protect, and maintain calm.

By Associated Press

Center-left leader Olaf Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor

Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Associated Press

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

The dead included Gen. Bipin Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. Varun Singh, survived and is being treated in a military hospital.

By Associated Press

Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve named coach of USA Basketball women’s national team

The Minnesota coach and general manager has been an assistant on the last two Olympic teams.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press