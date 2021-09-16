Blackhawks sign 1st-rounder Nolan Allan to 3-year contract

Nolan Allan, the Blackhawks’ 2021 first-round draft pick, is now officially under contract.

The Hawks signed the 18-year-old defensive defenseman, taken with the 32nd overall selection in July, to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday with a $870,000 salary cap hit.

The signing was largely a formality, as Allan’s contract may well end up sliding — and not functionally starting until next season — if he lands as expected back in Canadian juniors this season.

He’s considered more a long-term prospect with little shot of making the Hawks’ crowded NHL defensive corps this season, and he’s not eligible to be assigned to the AHL. Instead, he’ll likely head back for a third year with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021-22.

However, he’ll first gain valuable experience as a headline player in two Hawks prospect games against Wild prospects this weekend in Minnesota, then in Hawks training camp starting next week.

This story will be updated.