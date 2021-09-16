 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Blackhawks sign 1st-rounder Nolan Allan to 3-year contract

Allan, the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, will carry a $870,000 cap hit on his entry-level contract.

By Ben Pope
Nolan Allan, the Blackhawks’ first-round pick, has played for the Prince Albert Raiders the last two seasons.
Keith Hershmiller/WHL

Nolan Allan, the Blackhawks’ 2021 first-round draft pick, is now officially under contract.

The Hawks signed the 18-year-old defensive defenseman, taken with the 32nd overall selection in July, to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday with a $870,000 salary cap hit.

The signing was largely a formality, as Allan’s contract may well end up sliding — and not functionally starting until next season — if he lands as expected back in Canadian juniors this season.

He’s considered more a long-term prospect with little shot of making the Hawks’ crowded NHL defensive corps this season, and he’s not eligible to be assigned to the AHL. Instead, he’ll likely head back for a third year with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021-22.

However, he’ll first gain valuable experience as a headline player in two Hawks prospect games against Wild prospects this weekend in Minnesota, then in Hawks training camp starting next week.

This story will be updated.

