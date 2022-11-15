The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game

Raddysh surprisingly ranks second among Hawks forwards with 24 hits this season. He historically hasn’t been known as much of a grinder, but he’s trying to expand his game.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game
Taylor Raddysh skates for the Blackhawks.

Taylor Raddysh has tried to be more physical this season.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Taylor Raddysh realizes he historically hasn’t been the most intimidating guy. 

Like most NHL players, he was always a top scorer coming up through junior hockey and the minor leagues. And unlike many NHL players, his offensive skills are good enough to give him genuine top-six upside at the pro level. He has never needed to transition into a grinder role at any point.

But entering this season, despite being penciled into a second-line role on the Blackhawks in which he has performed fairly well so far, the 24-year-old winger wanted to finally add a grit-and-grind aspect to his game. At 6-3, 200 pounds, he certainly has the size to do it, even if size isn’t the only thing he offers.

“Being a bigger guy and getting more comfortable with playing in the NHL, that’s something I want to try to bring,” Raddysh said Tuesday. “The last couple years, I haven’t been the most physical guy. But it’s something I have to do if I want to play bigger minutes and play a bigger role on the team.

“If I’m finishing my checks, [forcing opponents to start] turning the puck over and just playing hard on their ‘D,’ it’ll eventually create more space for me and the rest of the guys out there.”

His efforts have made a difference. Raddysh — who’s on track to play his 100th career NHL game Dec. 9 against the Jets — has proven since joining the Hawks last spring that his development isn’t finished yet, that he can still improve further.

Coach Luke Richardson recalled Tuesday an instance during the Hawks’ recent California trip in which Raddysh was the last forward to leave the offensive zone but the first to get back and defend the net, back-checking so staunchly that he helped save a goal.

“He’s a good shooter — we know that — but away from that, he’s taken steps being harder on the puck,” Richardson said. “That’s a smart young player, knowing you have to do that to continue to improve and stay in the league. He wants more opportunity.”

The Hawks’ team leaders in terms of hits are largely unsurprising. Jarred Tinordi leads by a mile with 62 hits, followed by fellow defensemen Connor Murphy (36 hits) and Jake McCabe (26). Among the forwards, Reese Johnson (26), Jujhar Khaira (24) and MacKenzie Entwistle (23) being three of the top four is also quite predictable.

But right in the middle of that mix — actually tied with Khaira for second among forwards with 24 hits — is Raddysh. And that’s probably not what one would expect. 

He averaged 1.39 hits per game as an NHL rookie with the Lightning and Hawks last season. He’s averaging 1.60 hits per game so far this season, having also recorded four goals and three assists in his 15 appearances. He’s the only Hawks forward who has scored in their last four games combined (although that’s more of an indictment on the team’s dire offensive drought than a compliment for him).

Raddysh said his increased physicality is partly due to increased strength and partly due to a more aggressive mentality.

“It gets you more involved in the game, finishing your check,” he said. “[Even if] nothing comes out of it anyway — it’s just the way the game goes sometimes — [if you] just keep finishing your checks, their ‘D’ will wear down and know you’re coming the next time.”

And he’s seeing results, too.

“In the offensive zone, [I’m] winning puck battles and getting the puck back to linemates,” he said. “Especially on the power play, too, [I’m] outmuscling them low.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ offensive woes continue in shutout loss to Hurricanes
Popular ex-Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan adjusting to smaller role on Hurricanes
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, enduring relatively slow start, searches for more puck touches
Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle adjusting to playing left wing for first time
Jarred Tinordi sparks Blackhawks’ rally past Ducks
Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews’ one-day-at-a-time mentality now ‘more by choice’
The Latest
An employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County who worked at the Daley Center tested positive for the coronavirus, the clerk’s office announced March 26, 2020.
News
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee
The fee now matches that of DuPage, Will and McHenry counties. Some attorneys said they had filed adoptions in the collar counties because it was cheaper.
By David Struett
 
DAVILA_111522_08.JPG
Chicago
Prosecutors drop another murder case handled by former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara
Edwin Davila served nearly 25 years in prison for a 1995 shooting he has always claimed he did not commit.
By Andy Grimm
 
Anthony Rizzo will stay with the Yankees.
MLB
Anthony Rizzo agrees to $40 million, 2-year contract with Yankees
Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
An assault rifle the feds say authorities seized from a member of the Wicked Town street gang.
Crime
Wicked Town street gang boss, shooter convicted of racketeering conspiracy
The trial of Donald “Lil’ Don” Lee and Torance “Blackie” Benson stretched across more than nine weeks and repeatedly exposed jurors to evidence of brutal murders.
By Jon Seidel
 
City of Chicago City Hall at 121 N LaSalle St, Monday, May 9, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
City should have public goals on reducing crime, improving schools and other matters
It is important to set goals and issue quarterly reports on progress being made so that there can be accountability
By Letters to the Editor
 