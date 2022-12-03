Blackhawks snap losing streak with eventful win over Rangers

NEW YORK — The Blackhawks’ losing streak is finally over.

The Hawks beat the Rangers 5-2 on Saturday, snapping their eight-game skid, in an eventful game that included some of everything.

“It was a great win for the team,” Patrick Kane said. “We’ve obviously had leads and given them up. We built on our lead tonight and stuck together as a team through a couple tough plays.”

Kane himself tallied three points — becoming, in the process, the 50th player in NHL history to hit the 1,200-point milestone — and beat beloved former linemate Artemi Panarin for the first time since Panarin joined the Rangers in 2019.

The two of them have managed to keep their romance alive for five years now. As warmups wound down, Kane shot pucks at Panarin across the red line to interrupt his pregame routine, then outlasted him to be the last player to leave the ice. Kane elected not to rub in the victory after the game, though.

“He’s someone I got really close with when he was here, and it’s always fun to see him,” he said. “I’m happy he’s found a good spot here in New York. Every time you play him, he amazes you with the plays he makes.”

Largely because of their friendship, the Rangers have been considered a likely landing spot for Kane if he does accept a trade later this season. A growing rivalry of genuine distaste between the Hawks and Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, however, adds an interesting subplot to that theory.

Trouba, who infamously knocked out Jujhar Khaira last December, fought Khaira in a charged bout early in the second period Saturday, then later took a massive run at Andreas Athanasiou.

Athanasiou was unscathed, but the high hit prompted a line brawl in which 32 penalty minutes were doled out. Toews picked up 17 of them — including a misconduct — for rushing in to fight Trouba, which Max Domi later called the “best part of the game.”

One crucial ingredient to the win was the Hawks scoring the first goal of a game for the first time since Nov. 10. Reese Johnson gave them that early advantage by tipping in a Jake McCabe shot less than three minutes in.

Starting goalie Petr Mrazek (21 saves) again departed at the second intermission, however, after injuring the side of his groin opposite that of his previous injury. Coach Luke Richardson said Mrazek would likely miss some time.

