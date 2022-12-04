The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks fall into Islanders’ traps in lethargic loss

The Hawks mustered little pushback in a 3-0 defeat Sunday, marking their fourth time shut out this season. Plus, Luke Richardson discussed his fluky head injury and goalie Jaxson Stauber was called up.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks fall into Islanders’ traps in lethargic loss
Matt Martin attempts a shot against Arvid Soderblom.

Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves but the Blackhawks still lost 3-0 to the Islanders on Sunday.

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

ELMONT, N.Y. — The relief the Blackhawks enjoyed after snapping their losing streak Saturday was forgotten Sunday.

The Islanders cruised to a 3-0 win, dealing the Hawks their fourth shutout of the season and ninth loss in their last 10 games.

“We started to fall into the trap of forcing things, turning pucks over, and then spent too much time in the ‘D’-zone the rest of the way, and that’s exhausting,” coach Luke Richardson said. “[We had] not enough juice to create enough offense. We ran out of gas, both mentally and physically.”

The Islanders’ opening goal — scored midway through the second period — was unusual and seemed to permanently shift the momentum of the game, Richardson said.

The puck slipped underneath goalie Arvid Soderblom’s pad after a shot by Matt Martin and crossed the line, but no one noticed. It wasn’t until a commercial break — more than two minutes of game time later — that the potential goal was discovered and confirmed after a lengthy review.

Two goals scored 43 seconds apart later in the second period deepened the Hawks’ hole, and they mustered very little pushback from then on. Shots on goal favored the Islanders 30-13 over the game’s final 40 minutes.

“[We] didn’t get pucks deep, didn’t get pucks on net,” forward Colin Blackwell said. “A lot of ‘didn’t’s tonight, in my eyes. It’s frustrating. [We were] just not supporting each other across the ice. You can say what you want about that weird goal that was called and turned the page, but we didn’t really respond.”

Hard head

When Richardson saw defenseman Jack Johnson shooting the puck up the ice Saturday from the right of the Hawks’ bench in Madison Square Garden, he didn’t think he was in any danger.

But he thought wrong. Johnson’s shot deflected off Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey’s stick, into the bench area and directly off the side of Richardson’s head, careening straight up in the air.

Fortunately, Richardson turned out fine after receiving a few stitches — which proved necessary after holding up a towel to his head to stop the bleeding proved less effective. Assistant coach Derek King conveniently handled the line-changing duties during his brief absence.

“It must be a hard head, so I’m lucky I got hit there and not anywhere else,” Richardson joked Sunday. “I guess it’s another lesson learned: keep your eye on the puck at all times.”

Goalie shuffle

The Hawks called up goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the AHL to replace Petr Mrazek, who will miss at least a week with the groin injury he suffered Saturday.

When the Hawks had their previous goaltender health crisis in November, Stauber was injured, thus why they signed Dylan Wells. But the 23-year-old rookie out of Providence has since returned and gone 3-2-0 with an .892 save percentage in his first five appearances for Rockford.

Soderblom made 37 saves Sunday while Stauber backed him up. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Soderblom start again Tuesday against the Devils.

Meanwhile, Alex Stalock’s timeline for returning from his concussion remains unclear. It didn’t go well when he briefly resumed practicing a couple weeks back; the Hawks’ new plan is to have him soon start working out in the gym but not yet on the ice, Richardson said.

Reese Johnson fought Islanders forward Casey Cizikas, who concussed Stalock back on Nov. 1, early in Sunday’s game in a lengthy and clearly preplanned bout.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou angered by Jacob Trouba’s latest high hit: ‘Trying to hurt people’
Working back from thumb injury, defenseman Seth Jones frustrated by his ‘hit-or-miss’ play for Blackhawks
Blackhawks snap losing streak with eventful victory against Rangers
In young stud Arvid Soderblom, Blackhawks goalie coach Jimmy Waite sees some Corey Crawford
Jonathan Toews takes accountability for Blackhawks’ double-pinching mistakes against Oilers
Jujhar Khaira playing his best hockey since joining Blackhawks, aside from one mistake
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
10 armed robberies reported in under 2 hours on North and West sides
Police warn residents to take precautions as three of the people were struck on the head with a gun.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Buffalo Grove police outside house on the block of 2800 Acacia Terrace, Thursday. According to police, officers went to the single-family residence on Acacia Terrace at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after a call for a well-being check on an woman. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, forced their way inside and found the bodies, police said.
News
GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000
The campaign to help cover funeral expenses for a mother, two daughters has raised more than $60,000 from 1,000 donations, surpassing the goal of $50,000.
By Sun-Times staff
 
ANGELS_CUBS.JPG
Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
Many members of the 16-person committee had Chicago ties.
By Maddie Lee
 
Northwestern’s Ty Berry, right, shoots against Michigan State’s Jaden Akins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Boo Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.
By Associated Press
 
Connecticut’s Nika Mühl (10) and Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (21) fight for possession during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish.
By Associated Press
 