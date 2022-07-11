The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches

King will stay with the Hawks’ organization — in the NHL — after an admirable stint as interim head coach last season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
Former interim coach Derek King will return after all, as an assistant, in 2022-23.

Former interim coach Derek King will return after all, as an assistant, in 2022-23.

Corey Sipkin/AP

The Blackhawks have made good on their word to keep popular former interim coach Derek King in the organization.

King was named Monday an assistant coach on new head coach Luke Richardson’s staff, a fascinating placement that should nonetheless work smoothly because of King’s complete lack of ego.

Former Bruins assistant Kevin Dean was also hired an assistant, while goalie coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham will officially remain in their existing roles under Richardson.

“Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff,” Richardson said in a statement. “Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

King, 55, went 27-33-10 as interim coach last season in a fairly impossible situation, stabilizing a sinking ship and restoring locker-room morale as best he could. General manager Kyle Davidson said last month he’d work with King to find a new role for him —“Derek’s someone we really appreciate and we really value,” Davidson said —and indeed he did.

Dean, 53, played 331 games as a journeyman NHL defenseman in the late 1990s, then rose through the coaching ranks with the Devils’ and Bruins’ AHL affiliates before spending the last five years as an assistant on Bruce Cassidy’s staff with the Bruins.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
It gets real now for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson
Salary-cap flexibility keeps dictating NHL trade market
Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach ‘shocked’ by trades away from Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by centers Paul Ludwinski, Ryan Greene
Duncan Keith reportedly retires from Oilers, giving Blackhawks massive salary-cap penalty
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
The Latest
Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University because of a cancer diagnosis.
Education
Northwestern president-elect steps down after cancer diagnosis
Renowned economist Rebecca Blank would have been the first woman to serve as Northwestern’s president.
By Nader Issa
 
A former high school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana, has been converted into a residence. But half of the basketball court remains intact.
High School Basketball
Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana
The four-bedroom house is the former Wilkinson High School gym built in 1950. Inside, it has half a basketball court with the original goal and original maple flooring.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin (33) hits from beyond the arc.
High School Basketball
Glenbard West grad Bobby Durkin scoops up multiple scholarship offers
While playing with his Breakaway club team, he’s received double-digit offers in the past week alone — from all levels — and more are on the way.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer appear at a ceremony during this year’s Wimbledon.
Tennis
Roger Federer falls out of tennis rankings for first time since 1997
Federer was 97th before play began at the All England Club but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks — and he has not competed at all since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Cooper Roberts, 8, who remains in serious condition and faced more surgery Monday after being shot at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
What one bullet did to 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, among dozens shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade
“He is in a great deal of pain — physically and emotionally — especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down,” his family said.
By Zack Miller
 