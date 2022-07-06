Blackhawks’ 2022-23 schedule released: Hawks open at defending champion Avalanche

For the second time in three years, the Blackhawks will watch another team hoist a Stanley Cup banner to begin their season.

The Hawks will visit the Avalanche on Oct. 12 to open their 82-game 2022-23 regular season, per the NHL’s schedule release Wednesday.

Home opener Oct. 21 against Detroit.



In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Hawks opened on the road against the Lightning, who were then the defending champions. The Hawks opened on the road against the Avalanche in 2021-22, too.

After subsequent road games against the Golden Knights on Oct. 13 and Sharks on Oct. 15, the Hawks will return to Chicago to host the Red Wings in their home opener Oct. 21. That begins a four-game homestand that also includes visits from the Kraken, Panthers and Oilers.

On Oct. 30, the Hawks will host the Wild in a game that’ll reportedly take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet by the team.

Notable games later in the season include hosting the Canadiens on Nov. 25 (Black Friday), hosting the Blue Jackets on Dec. 23 (entering the holiday break), visiting the Blue Jackets on Dec. 31 and hosting the Sharks on Jan. 1. That Jan. 1 game begins a season-long seven-game homestand through Jan. 17.

The Hawks will enjoy a bye week at the end of January heading into All-Star Weekend in Florida from Feb. 3-5. On Feb. 28, they’ll make their first visit to the Coyotes’ new shared arena with Arizona State. In late March, they’ll have a season-long five-game road trip, visiting the Predators, Coyotes, Avalanche, Capitals and Wild.

The home finale is set for Apr. 13 against the Flyers.

Teams visiting the United Center twice this season are the Blues, Predators, Stars, Coyotes, Jets, Kings, Golden Knights, Kraken and Oilers. Every other team will visit once.

The Hawks’ 2022 preseason schedule will be released later this July.

