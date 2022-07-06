The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ 2022-23 schedule released: Hawks open at defending champion Avalanche

After three road games to start the season in Colorado (Oct. 12), Vegas (Oct. 13) and San Jose (Oct. 15), the Hawks’ home opener will be Oct. 21 against the Red Wings.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ 2022-23 schedule released: Hawks open at defending champion Avalanche
Blackhawks_Avalanche_Hockey.jpg

The Blackhawks will visit Colorado to open the season on Oct. 12.

AP Photos

For the second time in three years, the Blackhawks will watch another team hoist a Stanley Cup banner to begin their season.

The Hawks will visit the Avalanche on Oct. 12 to open their 82-game 2022-23 regular season, per the NHL’s schedule release Wednesday.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Hawks opened on the road against the Lightning, who were then the defending champions. The Hawks opened on the road against the Avalanche in 2021-22, too.

After subsequent road games against the Golden Knights on Oct. 13 and Sharks on Oct. 15, the Hawks will return to Chicago to host the Red Wings in their home opener Oct. 21. That begins a four-game homestand that also includes visits from the Kraken, Panthers and Oilers.

On Oct. 30, the Hawks will host the Wild in a game that’ll reportedly take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet by the team.

Notable games later in the season include hosting the Canadiens on Nov. 25 (Black Friday), hosting the Blue Jackets on Dec. 23 (entering the holiday break), visiting the Blue Jackets on Dec. 31 and hosting the Sharks on Jan. 1. That Jan. 1 game begins a season-long seven-game homestand through Jan. 17.

The Hawks will enjoy a bye week at the end of January heading into All-Star Weekend in Florida from Feb. 3-5. On Feb. 28, they’ll make their first visit to the Coyotes’ new shared arena with Arizona State. In late March, they’ll have a season-long five-game road trip, visiting the Predators, Coyotes, Avalanche, Capitals and Wild.

The home finale is set for Apr. 13 against the Flyers.

Teams visiting the United Center twice this season are the Blues, Predators, Stars, Coyotes, Jets, Kings, Golden Knights, Kraken and Oilers. Every other team will visit once.

The Hawks’ 2022 preseason schedule will be released later this July.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears
Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53
Even if Blackhawks trade rights to Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik, they won’t get much back
Sharks make Mike Grier NHL’s first Black GM
NHL mock draft: Canadiens face tough decision between Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky
Freak injury behind him, Chicago Steel’s Nick Moldenhauer riding explosive spring into NHL Draft
The Latest
Four people were hurt in a shooting July 6, 2022, on the Near West Side.
News
4 hurt in Near West Side shooting
All four victims were listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_106873680.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
‘A place of healing’: Highwood hosts memorial for ‘sister city’ after mass shooting
About 750 people attended the vigil, which provided a “spectrum” of healing — from tears and frustration to laughter — in the wake of the Highland Park mass killing.
By Zack Miller
 
044275E0_D4D3_453C_9D9F_071FF6BDB6E9.jpeg
Editorials
Is Chicago Vocational HS headed for the National Register of Historic Places?
This is good news that we hope leads to a full-on effort to preserve the historic school — and rebuild its curriculum also.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Club 100 members Fredonia Bey, Callie Lott, Juanita Mitchell and Clara Washington along with their family members attend the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday.
Chicago
Club 100 members — age 100 and older — get to attend White Sox game
Activist and Club 100 founder Andrew Holmes brought this elite group of centenarians out to enjoy a Chicago White Sox game against the Minnesota Twins.
By Jordan Perkins
 
A woman prays Wednesday at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park,
Letters to the Editor
Why do we feel the need to kill each other?
Is it the American thing to do?
By Letters to the Editor
 