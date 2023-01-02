The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks looking to stay positive as losses mount

“Obviously we’ve been losing a lot of games and I think it wears on a lot of guys,” Patrick Kane said.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks started 2023 with a loss to the Sharks.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A few minutes after the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss Sunday night to the Sharks, winger Patrick Kane met the media in front of his stall in the team’s quiet and mostly vacated dressing room. 

About 15 feet to his left was a display honoring past Hawks glories, and Kane himself was a part of a handful of those triumphs. In the bowels of the United Center, Kane has taken part in celebrations of many of those wins with future Hall of Famers and team legends.

But on this night, Kane was grappling with another loss by the worst team in the NHL at the depths of a long and painful rebuild. Instead of being asked about a pivotal moment in a big game like he had been so many times earlier in his career, Kane fielded questions about what went wrong against San Jose, and how challenging it is for the Hawks to stay positive despite their struggles.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Kane said. “Obviously we’ve been losing a lot of games and I think it wears on a lot of guys. Guys get frustrated. It’s understandable. At the same time, when we’re in positions like we are tonight, we’ve got to find a way to not give up so much so easy. It’s obviously been a problem all year for us.”

As Kane alluded to, the Hawks put themselves in a good position Sunday. Facing a lowly Sharks team in front of one of the biggest United Center crowds of the season, the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 second-period lead but wilted.

Obviously, it wasn’t the start of a new year the Hawks wanted.

“I think we had the right attitude,” Kane said. “Guys want to win. Guys are staying positive. Especially tonight, I think we had a new outlook on things after the last year and it being a new year and trying to start off the way we wanted to. It looked like it was going right there for a while and then it wasn’t.”

While 2023 could bring significant changes for Kane and Jonathan Toews via trades to contenders and subsequent free-agent contracts with new teams, the struggles for the Hawks they’d leave behind figure to continue. Sunday was painful for the Hawks, and not just because of the loss but how it occurred.

Forward Sam Lafferty, whose goal gave the Hawks a short-lived 2-0 lead, sounded similar to Kane when asked how difficult it is to stay positive in the midst of the team’s losing.

“Yeah, it’s challenging,” Lafferty said. “A night like tonight we had momentum and then it’s gone out of nowhere. So tomorrow we just regroup. The good thing about hockey is you get to keep playing. We got a game in two days. So it’s another opportunity for us.” 

The rest of the season will provide opportunities for players to produce some positives. On Sunday, there was defenseman Ian Mitchell keeping the puck in the offensive zone and finding Kane in the slot for the Hawks’ first goal of 2023. Players like Lafferty will have chances to establish themselves and carve out roles.

There will also be more learning experiences for the Hawks as they go through what could be an extremely trying season that might see their two franchise stalwarts move on. On Sunday, they saw what happens when they are too safe against players like San Jose’s Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture.

“We have to get over that, otherwise it’s going to be a long, difficult road to get out of it,” coach Luke Richardson said. “It’s up to us.”

The Latest
South Carolina guard Talaysia Cooper (11) drives against Texas A&amp;M forward Aaliyah Patty during a game on Dec. 29.
College Sports
Utah ranked for first time as South Carolina stays at No. 1 in women’s basketball poll
There were 22 losses by teams in the AP top 10 this season before Jan. 1. That was tied for the most in the past 23 years before January.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Florida A&amp;M forward Saiyd Burnside, left, attempts to strip the ball from Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn during a game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.
College Sports
Purdue stays at No. 1 in men’s basketball poll; Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years
The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all but one first-place vote.
By John Marshall | AP
 
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.
Metro/State
12-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway
The child was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Young’s Daniel Johnson (11) holds his trophies for tournament MVP and All Tournament First Team, as he stands with Marcus Pigram (32) and Dalen Davis (3) holding the first place trophy after winning the title game against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Reviewing the Proviso West Holiday Tournament
Here’s a look back at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Martina Navratilova said on Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.
Tennis
Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and Hall of Famer said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.
By Associated Press
 