Blackhawks edge Coyotes in overtime as Jaxson Stauber makes history

The Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win Friday over the Coyotes made Jaxson Stauber the first goalie in franchise history to start his career 3-0-0.

“You just take it one day at a time,” Stauber said. “And, for me, one period at a time each game I play in. We didn’t get off to a great start tonight, but guys battled and played really well the last two periods.”

After the Hawks rallied from down 2-0 early to take a late 3-2 lead, Stauber allowed a rather soft tying goal with 2:27 left.

He recovered in overtime, however, making the second of his two huge pad stops in his United Center debut. He finished with 24 saves total, dealing the Coyotes a remarkable 17th consecutive road loss.

“He’s pretty composed back there,” Caleb Jones said. “He plays the puck well for a young guy. He’s not afraid of the moment. It doesn’t look like he’s getting too nervous.”

Jones enjoyed a bit of a redemption arc of his own.

The Hawks were pinning in the Coyotes and holding all the momentum in the second period when Jones got “antsy,” in coach Luke Richardson’s words, and shot a puck prematurely. It was blocked the other direction and led to Jones committing a momentum-killing penalty, his second of the game.

But he also made up for it in overtime, tracking down a loose puck after Andreas Athanasiou was dropped on a breakaway and beating Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram through the five-hole.

“After that first period, we came in and regrouped and started working and moving,” said Athanasiou, who tied career highs with three points and eight shots on goal. “When we start doing that, a lot of good things happen. We had a lot of shifts where we got rolling in the ‘O’-zone, and that’s a fun way to play.”

Katchouk clicks

Boris Katchouk has struggled to stay in the Hawks’ lineup this season, but he discovered a formula Friday that could lead to more success moving forward.

The 24-year-old forward’s physicality is his defining attribute, and using it responsibly has been a challenge — he has committed the most penalties per 60 minutes on the Hawks this season. On Friday, however, he used it in a smart way, forcing turnovers and pushing Coyotes across the blue line.

He also got involved offensively. He earned an assist when he drew a delayed penalty on a first-period breakaway, and Seth Jones scored seconds later. He drove the net on a couple of other attacking situations, too.

With six points in 26 appearances this season, Katchouk has a long way to go to prove he has found a sustainable rhythm. But he at least might have something to build on.

Nazar debuts

Hawks prospect Frank Nazar made his college debut in Michigan’s 4-2 victory Friday against Michigan State. He was eased back into action, centering their third line.

Nazar, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, had missed the entire season up to this point while recovering from hip surgery, but his return came a little earlier than expected.

