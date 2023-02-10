The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks edge Coyotes in overtime as Jaxson Stauber makes history

The Hawks’ 4-3 victory Friday made Stauber the first Hawks goalie ever to win his first three starts. Caleb Jones, Andreas Athanasiou and Boris Katchouk all enjoyed big nights, as well.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks edge Coyotes in overtime as Jaxson Stauber makes history
The Blackhawks congratulate Jaxson Stauber.

Jaxson Stauber and the Blackhawks beat the Coyotes on Friday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win Friday over the Coyotes made Jaxson Stauber the first goalie in franchise history to start his career 3-0-0.

“You just take it one day at a time,” Stauber said. “And, for me, one period at a time each game I play in. We didn’t get off to a great start tonight, but guys battled and played really well the last two periods.”

After the Hawks rallied from down 2-0 early to take a late 3-2 lead, Stauber allowed a rather soft tying goal with 2:27 left.

He recovered in overtime, however, making the second of his two huge pad stops in his United Center debut. He finished with 24 saves total, dealing the Coyotes a remarkable 17th consecutive road loss.

“He’s pretty composed back there,” Caleb Jones said. “He plays the puck well for a young guy. He’s not afraid of the moment. It doesn’t look like he’s getting too nervous.”

Jones enjoyed a bit of a redemption arc of his own.

The Hawks were pinning in the Coyotes and holding all the momentum in the second period when Jones got “antsy,” in coach Luke Richardson’s words, and shot a puck prematurely. It was blocked the other direction and led to Jones committing a momentum-killing penalty, his second of the game.

But he also made up for it in overtime, tracking down a loose puck after Andreas Athanasiou was dropped on a breakaway and beating Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram through the five-hole.

“After that first period, we came in and regrouped and started working and moving,” said Athanasiou, who tied career highs with three points and eight shots on goal. “When we start doing that, a lot of good things happen. We had a lot of shifts where we got rolling in the ‘O’-zone, and that’s a fun way to play.”

Katchouk clicks

Boris Katchouk has struggled to stay in the Hawks’ lineup this season, but he discovered a formula Friday that could lead to more success moving forward.

The 24-year-old forward’s physicality is his defining attribute, and using it responsibly has been a challenge — he has committed the most penalties per 60 minutes on the Hawks this season. On Friday, however, he used it in a smart way, forcing turnovers and pushing Coyotes across the blue line.

He also got involved offensively. He earned an assist when he drew a delayed penalty on a first-period breakaway, and Seth Jones scored seconds later. He drove the net on a couple of other attacking situations, too.

With six points in 26 appearances this season, Katchouk has a long way to go to prove he has found a sustainable rhythm. But he at least might have something to build on.

Nazar debuts

Hawks prospect Frank Nazar made his college debut in Michigan’s 4-2 victory Friday against Michigan State. He was eased back into action, centering their third line.

Nazar, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, had missed the entire season up to this point while recovering from hip surgery, but his return came a little earlier than expected.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane displeased about Rangers’ Vladimir Tarasenko trade
Jonathan Toews’ illness, Rangers’ move away from Patrick Kane complicates market for Blackhawks
Sam Lafferty’s midseason breakout for Blackhawks sparking plenty of trade buzz
Blackhawks goalie Jaxson Stauber uses lessons from father Robb to win first two NHL starts
Blackhawks suffer rare loss to Ducks despite controlling play
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will lead NHL players union
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
A CTA Blue Line train approaches the Harlem stop.
Crime
Man shot during argument on Blue Line train on Near West Side
He was arguing with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Benet’s Niko Abusara (23) slams home a basket in the second half against Marist.
High School Basketball
No letdown: Benet beats Marist for its 11th consecutive win
The Redwings are the only top-level team in the area that hasn’t had a letdown this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A company tied to real estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom, seen here at a 2021 event, gave a $50,000 political contribution to a fund supporting incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection.
Elections
Businessman lands big deal with CTA, then helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
The 77 Committee is the name of the fledgling effort by Lightfoot allies to bolster the embattled first-term mayor in the Feb. 28 election — often in ways she may not legally be able to do herself.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Aleta Clark, the founder anti-gun violence group Hugs No Slugs, sits in the lobby of a downtown hotel.
News
Angered by canceled hotel stay, advocate for homeless men now plans her own shelter
Dr. Aleta Clark brought the group, who normally live in tents in Pilsen, to stay at a hotel for a month. After the hotel canceled the reservations, Clark decided she would carry out a dream to open a transitional housing center.
By Michael Loria
 