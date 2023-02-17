The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notes: Patrick Kane trade chatter continues as hockey world awaits clarity

The Maple Leafs are emerging as potential Kane suitors alongside the Stars and Golden Knights. Even Alex DeBrincat is “excited to see” if Kane can “find a new home.” But nothing is official or cemented yet.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notes: Patrick Kane trade chatter continues as hockey world awaits clarity
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.

Patrick Kane hasn’t officially decided if and where he’s willing to be traded, but the whole league is talking about anyway.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

OTTAWA, Ontario — Alex DeBrincat knows Patrick Kane very well. And the Senators forward doesn’t need to navigate politics and choose words carefully quite like the Blackhawks forward currently does.

So DeBrincat’s comments Thursday about Kane’s situation, while everyone waits for the latter to officially decide if and then where he’s willing to be traded, were both insightful and eye-opening.

“All things considered, it’s been tough for him,” DeBrincat said. “A lot of his buddies got moved out last year, and he has been going through a little bit of the injury stuff.

“I can’t say he probably wants to be in a rebuild right now — you guys can ask him that — but he’s so competitive. Being with him for so long, he’s a guy that wants to win every night. ... [I’m] excited to see if he can find a new home and get comfortable there. That’s exciting for everyone in the league to watch.”

Related

Although the Rangers pivoted away, teams like the Stars and Golden Knights still make sense in terms of need, suitability and assets to swing a trade. The Maple Leafs, as they often do, are also swiftly entering the ‘Kane-versation.’

Vegas loves splashy acquisitions and boasts plentiful short-term salary-cap space with captain Mark Stone ($9.5 million) on long-term injured reserve. Dallas has been looking for a scoring winger to place next to second-line center Tyler Seguin. Toronto wants an ‘X’-factor to put them over the top in their inevitable first-round matchup against the Lightning.

Kane entered Friday with zero points in his last four games, suggesting the decision might be heavily weighing on him, but he insisted otherwise.

“Maybe subconsciously, but I don’t think it’s anything I think about on the ice,” he said. “[I’m] trying to play well and [not] really think about that other stuff.”

Toews skates

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews has recovered from his illness enough to get back on the ice the last few days in Chicago, skating alongside injured goalie Alex Stalock. Friday nonetheless marked his sixth consecutive game missed.

“That’s the first step in the progression,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We’ll get home and we’ll have a chance to talk to him face-to-face [Saturday] and see how he’s feeling.”

Guttman debuts

Shortly after an injury-laden loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday, the Blackhawks called Rockford forward Cole Guttman and informed him he’d be called up Wednesday. 

Guttman, in turn, called his parents out in Encino, California, to inform them — and they acted quickly.

“I wasn’t sure if I was playing, but they just took the chance and hopped on the next flight 30 minutes later [to Toronto],” he said. “It was really nice of them.”

He indeed replaced MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist injury) in the Hawks’ lineup against the Leafs while his parents — fresh off their red-eye flight — and his brother watched at Scotiabank Arena.

Centering the second line between Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh during five-on-five play — but not yet receiving special-teams duties — Guttman logged 12:09 of ice time. He remained in that role for his second game Friday against the Senators.

Related

He’s more than just a short-term fill-in, too. The Hawks thoroughly believe the scrappy 23-year-old rookie out of the University of Denver has an NHL future. Richardson called him a “smart player” who can handle “pretty much any situation,” and the coach may see a lot more of him moving forward.

Guttman’s intelligence, adaptability, versatility and net-driving willingness have all stood out this season in Rockford, where he has tallied 30 points in 39 games.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh named NHLPA executive director
Alex DeBrincat, now with Senators, still searching for elusive team success
Kevin Dean hoping to mold Blackhawks’ next defensive generation just like he did with Bruins
Blackhawks’ struggles in Canada continue in blowout loss to Maple Leafs
Blackhawks’ connectivity lacking in pitiful loss to Canadiens
Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach’s strong season with Canadiens fueled by steady confidence
The Latest
Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.
La Voz Chicago
Michael Jordan cumple 60 años y hace donación caritativa millonaria
Es la donación más grande recibida de un individuo en los 43 años de historia de Make-A-Wish.
By Associated Press
 
Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968. Stevens, a prominent leading lady in 1960s and ‘70s died Friday. She was 84.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Poseidon Adventure, dies at 84
Stevens worked steadily in television in the 1970s and 80s, appearing in the pilots for “Wonder Woman,” “Hart to Hart” and “The Love Boat” and in series like “Night Court,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Magnum, P.I.”
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
GettyImages_557709393.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Fallece la actriz de Hollywood nacida en Chicago, Raquel Welch, a los 82 años
Raquel Welch, cuyo nombre verdadero era Jo-Raquel Tejada, nació en Chicago de padre boliviano y madre estadounidense.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
The 800-page criminal justice reform bill known as the SAFE-T Act sits on a table awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature during a ceremony at Chicago State University in February of 2021.&nbsp;
News
Opponents of SAFE-T Act file arguments with Illinois Supreme Court
They contend the controversial law, which would eliminate cash bail in Illinois, is unconditional and improperly ties judge’s hands when deciding the conditions of release for people accused of crimes.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Latasha Gilmer, who signed up for Bally’s Chicago’s training to become a casino table games dealer, stands outside Harold Washington College in the Loop after an informational session on Friday.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s begins luring new dealers to the table for Chicago casino
“I have no experience but I’m very eager to learn,” said Latasha Gilmer of Englewood, who attended Bally’s first informational session Friday at Harold Washington College as the casino looks to hire 300 upbeat people who can make it through “dealer school.”
By Mitch Dudek
 