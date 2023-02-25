The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers

Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.

By  Ben Pope
   
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.

Patrick Kane will likely be traded by the Blackhawks in the coming week.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Patrick Kane left the Blackhawks’ West Coast road trip Saturday as the team continued finalizing the framework for a likely trade to the Rangers.

“He has flown back to Chicago just until the situation rectifies itself either way,” coach Luke Richardson said after morning skate in San Jose.

There are still hurdles to cross. Kane still has not officially waived his no-trade clause, for one thing. Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson, described this as a “period of reflection” for him in a statement to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

And the framework is not fully complete, either, because of the complexity of the Rangers’ salary-cap situation.

The Rangers began the process of clearing space Saturday, placing Jake Leschyshyn on waivers and trading Vitali Kravtsov to the Canucks. They’ll still have to get the Hawks to retain 50% of Kane’s cap hit, use a third-party team to retain another 25%, potentially include additional contracts in the trade and also potentially wait closer to the Friday trade deadline to make all the numbers work, though.

Nonetheless, the most likely outcome by far appears that — at some point — Kane will land in New York.

It has been his preferred trade destination all along given the proximity to his family in Buffalo, his friendship with star Rangers winger Artemi Panarin and the resources and prestige of the Rangers franchise.

On the other hand, the Hawks’ return may not be particularly impressive. General manager Kyle Davidson has been forced to operate with very little leverage in these negotiations.

It’s a move that would shake the NHL, no matter how anticipated it has been, and truly mark the end of an era of hockey in Chicago. Kane ranks second in Hawks franchise history with 1,225 career points and ranks third with 1,161 career games played.

That means Kane has most likely already played his final home game — a win Tuesday against the Golden Knights — and his final game overall. He will have gone out in style, scoring twice Wednesday in the epic comeback win against the Stars.

Fellow forward Sam Lafferty, meanwhile, was also held out of the Hawks’ game Saturday against the Sharks for “roster management” reasons as trade rumors swirl around him. But Lafferty remains with the team in California, Richardson said.

This story will be updated.

