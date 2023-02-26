The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks, even without Patrick Kane, beat Sharks for fifth straight win

Petr Mrazek made 45 saves during normal play and another three in the shootout to help the Hawks continue their streak with a 4-3 victory in San Jose.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks, even without Patrick Kane, beat Sharks for fifth straight win
Petr Mrazek watches the puck.

Petr Mrazek carried the Blackhawks past the Sharks on Saturday.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seemingly nothing can stop the Blackhawks’ out-of-the-blue current winning streak.

Even without Patrick Kane — and Jonathan Toews and Sam Lafferty — the Hawks won their fifth straight game Saturday, edging the Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

“It was a little bit sloppy sometimes...[but the] guys scraped it out,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Max Domi took over as the de facto offensive leader and continued his recent surge even without Kane — in whose stead Andreas Athanasiou moved up to the first line opposite Philipp Kurashev.

Domi took out his anger over a missed high-sticking call at the end of the second period by scoring 16 seconds into the third, then generated three glorious chances in overtime and ultimately tied a career high with eight shots on goal.

“Sometimes it takes a while for him to settle down, and scoring that goal did it for him,” Richardson said. “He was playing a little pissed off there and he was really skating. When he’s skating and shooting the puck, that’s when he’s at his best.”

The Hawks also got unlikely contributions from AHL call-ups David Gust and Brett Seney, who both scored their first goals of the season in the first period.

But goalie Petr Mrazek stole the show, making 45 saves during regular play — one off his season high — and then another three saves on three shots in the shootout to carry the Hawks to victory.

“[The Sharks] had some stuff in our D-zone, but guys did a lot of good stuff in front of me and I could see the puck early,” Mrazek said.

The Czech goalie has been ridiculously good in shootouts for a long time. Since the start of 2016-17, he’s 14-2 in them with an .830 save percentage, second-best in the NHL.

He attributed that success to how often the Hawks practice shootouts — and by that measure, it should’ve been no surprise to see Philipp Kurashev score the shootout’s lone goal, considering how much he dominates the comparable “two-puck” games in practice.

Even the Hawks as a team are now 8-5 in overtime and shootouts combined this season — a sharp contrast to their 13-32 record in games ending in regulation.

“We look to be patient in overtime, and then in the shootout, we’re just hopeful the guys remember the pre-scout on the goalie,” Richardson said. “Tonight was a good one.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ mood tense as Patrick Kane departs, others likely to follow
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Blackhawks use iPads on bench to gain key insights — but try not to get distracted
Patrick Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: ‘Things are just clicking’
Blackhawks reward David Gust for AHL excellence with NHL contract
Blackhawks’ surge continues in comeback win over Stars
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Boy, 13, shot in Rogers Park
He was standing in a parking lot about 3:35 p.m. when someone approached him and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Marmion’s Trevon Roots (24) slams home a basket against Kaneland.
High School Basketball
Marmion beats Kaneland to win its first regional title in 47 years
Senior Collin Wainscott scored 35 points to lead the Cadets.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The pitch clock starts to count down as Darius Hill stands on deck during a Cubs Spring Training game in Mesa, AZ. 02-25-2023.
Cubs
Cubs get first taste of pitch clock in spring training opener vs. Giants
The Cubs won 10-8 in a game that lasted 3 hours, 6 minutes.
By Maddie Lee
 
Right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed a run in two innings as the Cubs beat the Giants 10-8 in their Spring Training opener Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
‘Sanker gonna be sankin’: The origin story of Marcus Stroman’s defining pitch
Stroman got the start in the Cubs’ spring-training opener Saturday against the Giants.
By Maddie Lee
 