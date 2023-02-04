The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Blackhawks rep Seth Jones scores but Central Division yet again falls short of All-Star title

This year’s All-Star weekend in Florida lacked energy and pizzazz. But Jones still looked like one of the more eager participants Saturday, tallying three points.

By  Ben Pope
   
It was before the Blackhawks’ most recent game in Edmonton, looking at a forecast of subzero temperatures, when the idea of going to Florida for the All-Star Game really began warming — literally and figuratively — on Seth Jones.

The Hawks’ lone All-Star, although he was chosen mainly because every team needed to have a representative, ended up looking like one of the more eager participants at the NHL’s annual midseason festivities. It was his fourth career All-Star appearance (and fifth selection).

Actual results and statistics are hardly the focal point of the weekend — judging by the players’ collective effort level, no one remotely cared — but Jones technically finished with three points in the Central Division’s two 20-minute games of three-on-three hockey Saturday.

The Central beat the Pacific 6-4 in the first semifinal but lost 7-5 to the Atlantic in the championship, meaning they still haven’t won an All-Star tournament since the NHL switched to this current format eight years ago.

In the semifinal win, Jones scored by stripping the puck off Ducks forward Troy Terry and finishing off a two-on-zero alongside Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko, beating Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. He later added assists on two goals by Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

He was held off the board in the championship loss, however, as Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark denied him on several high-danger chances. He was called for a rare All-Star penalty shot when he hooked Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the final minute.

One more Jones point would’ve broken the record for points by a defenseman in this current All-Star format, not that many defensemen even get the opportunity — only six attended this year’s event.

In the skills competition Friday, Jones was less successful in the hardest shot competition, finishing last among the five entrants with shots of 94.7 and 93.2 miles per hour. Canucks forward Elias Pettersson won with a 103.2 mile-per-hour bomb.

The whole weekend was seemingly lacking energy and pizzazz. Despite the addition of a few inventive Florida-related skills events — playing golf with hockey pucks and sticks; shooting pucks on the beach to knock down surfboards and activate “dunk tanks” — the effort level and general happiness of the All-Stars seemed even lower than usual.

It could be time for another format switch-up — which worked wonders back in 2015 when this three-on-three tournament was introduced — but it’s also possible there’s no better alternative option. It’s not as if other sports’ All-Star games are thriving, either.

For Jones, the days in Florida warmth might increase his stamina more than Saturday’s light workout will reduce it heading into the final 34 games of the Hawks’ season.

The Hawks are scheduled to practice Sunday and Monday before hosting the Ducks on Tuesday and the Coyotes on Friday — two potentially massive games in the theoretical race for last place, not that any of the players and coaches involved have that organizational objective in mind.

The enormity of Jones’ contract — seven years left with a $9.5 million salary-cap hit — all but guarantees he won’t be one of the many Hawks hearing trade rumors in the weeks ahead. It will probably give him plenty more chances for All-Star selections in the years ahead, though.

