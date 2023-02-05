Blackhawks return from bye week with plenty of good injury news

Jarred Tinordi can finally eat normal food again.

When the Blackhawks defenseman had the bands holding his jaw in place removed earlier in January, he celebrated by ordering a Five Guys cheeseburger. And on Jan. 25, more than a month after taking a shot to the face that required surgery, the last of his wires and screws were taken out.

He’s now close to returning to action. The Hawks plan to hold him out Tuesday against the Ducks — their first game back from their bye week and the All-Star break — but reinsert him into the lineup either Friday against the Coyotes or Saturday at the Jets.

“I feel like I’m ready to go,” Tinordi said. “The break was nice. It came at a good time for me personally.”

Tinordi was part of a wave of good injury news surrounding the Hawks as they returned to practice Sunday.

It turns out Tyler Johnson’s ankle wasn’t re-aggravated severely. He’s cleared to return Tuesday, coach Luke Richardson said, meaning he will miss just three games from this most recent injury.

Alex Stalock’s second concussion of the season hasn’t proven as severe, either. He didn’t practice Sunday but worked individually on the ice with goalie coach Jimmy Waite afterward. If all goes well this week — with no setbacks — Stalock might go with the Hawks on their four-game Canadian road trip starting Saturday in Winnipeg (with later stops in Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.)

Jujhar Khaira, out since Christmas with a back injury, is on track to play again this season. That’s reassuring news, considering he never returned from his back injury last season, ultimately needing surgery. He’s currently working out off-ice and might resume skating soon.

The one potential concern is Jonathan Toews, who missed practice with a non-COVID illness. It’s the third different time since the start of December that Toews has been sick; he missed the Hawks’ second-to-last game before the bye week with an illness, too.

“[It’s the] same thing as before, but not the same,” Richardson said cryptically. “Hopefully he gets his energy back and he’s ready to be back soon.”

Toews evaded two questions about his health during a Jan. 19 interview in equally cryptic fashion, implying he felt well below 100% by doing so. It’s unknown whether these recent issues are connected to his Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome that held him out the entire 2020-21 season.

With or without their captain, the Hawks plan to work more on systems during practice Monday. Richardson believes “it’s time to add a few twists” to their tactics, particularly offensively.

Tuesday will then mark the first of 13 games — five at home, eight on the road — in a 24-day span leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, which will increasingly overshadow everything.

Richardson said general manager Kyle Davidson has been keeping him informed about the trade market, although calls are quiet at the moment.

Tinordi, at least, should be well-rested for the coming stretch. The month off for his face to heal also allowed other bumps and bruises around his body to heal, such as a hip injury that cost him five games in late November and early December. This weekend might almost feel to him like starting fresh on a new season.

“When I was hurt, my schedule was pretty tough,” he said. “I was out here [at Fifth Third Arena] by myself, skating. But as far as little nagging stuff during the year? Looking at it that way, it’s good to feel recovered and normal again.”

There is one catch, though.

“I don’t think he was happy he has to wear a cage [on his helmet] for a while,” Richardson said, chuckling. “They had to bring the doctor in. He thought they were lying to him.”

