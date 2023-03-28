The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Jonathan Toews opens up about health issues, future: ‘Could be my last few weeks in Chicago’

Toews returned to Blackhawks morning skate Tuesday — two months to the day since his last game — and will try to make a few appearances before the season ends April 13.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Jonathan Toews opens up about health issues, future: ‘Could be my last few weeks in Chicago’
Jonathan Toews prepares to take a faceoff.

Jonathan Toews opened up Tuesday about how he has felt over the last two months.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

Two months to the day since his last Blackhawks game, Jonathan Toews skated with the full team for the first time during morning skate Tuesday.

The captain won’t play Tuesday against the Stars but looked close to his usual self on the ice, joking with teammates and skating unimpeded. Behind the scenes, however, he hasn’t felt anything like his usual self over the past few months. He opened up about everything after the skate.

“When day after day you’re just pushing through pain, it’s like, to what end?” Toews said. “I’m at that point where it feels like more damage is being done than is a good thing.”

A few weeks ago, the 34-year-old forward was strongly considering sitting out the rest of the season, having already taken the step of separating himself from the team after the All-Star break ended in February.

But he has decided to try to push to return for at least a few games at the end of this season. The Hawks will have eight games left — four at home — after hosting the Stars on Tuesday, and Toews’ future — with his contract expiring in July, plus so many health issues to sort out — is murky beyond that point.

“Regardless of what happens in the future this summer, it’s definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks here in Chicago as a Blackhawk,” he said.

“So that’s definitely very important for me to just go out there, enjoy the game, soak it in and just really appreciate everything I’ve been able to be a part of here in Chicago — and show my appreciation to the fans, as well.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks still ‘trying to get better’ as season winds down and last-place race heats up
Even without special jerseys, Blackhawks celebrate Pride in loss to Canucks
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews resumes skating, might return to practice soon
Blackhawks’ Reese Johnson returns at last from concussion that took ‘courage’ to admit happened
Blackhawks try Andreas Athanasiou at center in narrow loss to Wild
Polling Place: How you voted on Blackhawks’ decision not to warm up in ‘Pride’ jerseys
The Latest
Pasture-raised chicken is among the featured menu items at the 99 Counties spring farm dinner on April 16.
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene
Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
A worker installs solar panel on an airport garage in New York City. A partnership developed under Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act will help ex-offenders train for green jobs.
Other Views
Training ex-offenders for green jobs is essential for economic equity
Under the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act, work force hubs will work with local nonprofits to identify and train candidates, including returning residents, for training in clean energy jobs.
By Tim Drea and Chynna Hampton
 
Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York.
Sports Media
Bryant Gumbel will receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award
Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG101
Columnists
Wisconsin residents can save the country by voting
This April 4 election will pick the swing vote on the state’s Supreme Court, which is dominated by a far-right majority. The Wisconsin race may even decide the next presidential election.
By Ben Jealous
 
ATT_021622_memberExclusive_eventChorus_1__1_.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign.
By Sun-Times staff
 