Jonathan Toews opens up about health issues, future: ‘Could be my last few weeks in Chicago’

Two months to the day since his last Blackhawks game, Jonathan Toews skated with the full team for the first time during morning skate Tuesday.

The captain won’t play Tuesday against the Stars but looked close to his usual self on the ice, joking with teammates and skating unimpeded. Behind the scenes, however, he hasn’t felt anything like his usual self over the past few months. He opened up about everything after the skate.

“When day after day you’re just pushing through pain, it’s like, to what end?” Toews said. “I’m at that point where it feels like more damage is being done than is a good thing.”

A few weeks ago, the 34-year-old forward was strongly considering sitting out the rest of the season, having already taken the step of separating himself from the team after the All-Star break ended in February.

But he has decided to try to push to return for at least a few games at the end of this season. The Hawks will have eight games left — four at home — after hosting the Stars on Tuesday, and Toews’ future — with his contract expiring in July, plus so many health issues to sort out — is murky beyond that point.

“Regardless of what happens in the future this summer, it’s definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks here in Chicago as a Blackhawk,” he said.

“So that’s definitely very important for me to just go out there, enjoy the game, soak it in and just really appreciate everything I’ve been able to be a part of here in Chicago — and show my appreciation to the fans, as well.”

