The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks first in line for Connor Bedard after winning No. 1 pick in NHL draft lottery

The Hawks cashed in on an 11.5% chance to receive the top pick during the lottery Monday. Bedard, the most-anticipated prospect in years, will almost certainly be a Hawk come June 28, when the draft takes place.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks first in line for Connor Bedard after winning No. 1 pick in NHL draft lottery
Connor Bedard shoots the puck.

The Blackhawks are expected to choose Connor Bedard after landing the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft lottery.

AP Photos

The Blackhawks are first in line for Connor Bedard.

A miraculous stroke of luck in the NHL draft lottery Monday immediately rendered all the hand-wringing over the team’s 30th-place finish for naught, essentially gifting them the future face of the franchise.

The Hawks entered the day with just an 11.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick but somehow cashed in with those odds. The Ducks landed the No. 2 pick while the Blue Jackets slipped to No. 3.

Come June 28 — when the draft begins in Nashville — the Hawks will almost certainly select Bedard, the 17-year-old Canadian forward phenom considered arguably the best prospect to enter the draft since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Bedard, a Vancouver native, racked up ridiculous stats for the Regina Pats of the WHL this past season, tallying 163 points — 81 goals and 82 assists — in just 64 games during the regular season and playoffs combined.

But his fame was propelled most by his superhuman performance at the world junior championships in December, when he produced 23 points in seven games to lead Canada to the gold medal. He’s an elite player in virtually all offensive categories, but his shot is considered most exceptional of all.

His anticipated selection will provide a colossal boost to the Hawks’ rebuild. If he lives up to his potential, he could be the man that makes the team a Stanley Cup contender again down the road — just like Patrick Kane, the only other No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, did after his selection in 2007.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ captaincy conundrum: Seth Jones, Connor Murphy or no one?
Andreas Athanasiou’s late-season surge with Blackhawks sets him up nicely for free agency
Blackhawks TV voice Chris Vosters returns to his baseball roots to call Cubs-Marlins
Blackhawks’ strong attendance surprised everyone — but not their projection model
Blackhawks could pick anywhere from first to fifth in NHL draft after 30th-place finish
Chicago has a crowded house of sports icons. Jonathan Toews deserves a place of his own.
The Latest
Elvis Andrus has played in every game for the White Sox this season. (Getty Images)
White Sox’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want a day off
“Sometimes we don’t realize the impact we have when we’re not in the lineup,” said Andrus, who is nearing 2,000 games played in his career.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Airline Passenger Protections
Columnists
Americans care about the environment, will vote to protect it. They care about jobs more
President Joe Biden must show people that a cleaner economy tomorrow brings jobs they want today, Ben Jealous writes.
By Ben Jealous
 
An iPhone displays the Facebook app. Facebook says it is not dead and that it’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence.
Technology
Facebook, nearing 20, has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
But it says it isn’t dead or just for “old people,” as critics have said for years. The social media platform, born before the iPhone, is approaching two decades in existence.
By Barbara Ortutay | AP
 
A person was fatally shot by Waukegan police Oct. 20, 2020.
Crime
Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving
Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving Saturday near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when someone fired shots around 10:30 p.m., according to the Waukegan Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky has questions to answer in frontcourt
Elizabeth Williams’ entry into the WNBA’s concussion protocols exposes the Sky’s lack of depth in the post.
By Annie Costabile
 