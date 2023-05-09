The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Blackhawks’ ticket sales booming, optimism soaring after snagging No. 1 draft pick

The Hawks sold $5.2 million worth of new season-ticket packages, including 1,200 full-season plans, in just 12 hours after winning the NHL draft lottery Monday.

By  Ben Pope
   
Blackhawks fans and players during a national anthem.

The Blackhawks have sold thousands of new ticket packages after winning the NHL draft lottery.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson wasn’t exaggerating when he said, mere minutes after his team won the NHL draft lottery Monday, that the No. 1 pick can change both a franchise and a city.

Just one day later — still 50 days before that pick will actually be made, presumably on phenom Connor Bedard — that change is already evident.

As of Tuesday morning, the Hawks had sold $5.2 million worth of season-ticket packages in the relatively tiny window of time since the news broke — including 1,200 new full-season packages.

Even with 20 sales representatives grinding away Monday night, the department proved unable to keep up with the tsunami of phone calls and online orders from a devoted fan base truly reinvigorated for the first time in years. Phones kept ringing; inboxes kept filling up.

The Hawks were already optimistic about attendance this past season and sales for next season, but that optimism was based on seriously lowered expectations from the dynasty era.

Now, four ping-pong balls popping up in the right order at the NHL’s New Jersey offices — 4-5-9-13 was the official winning combination, which just happened to be one of the Hawks’ pre-assigned combinations — has blown those expectations out of the water.

The United Center will likely be full again for the majority of home games next season. After a couple years of heavily increased advertising and promotions for season-ticket memberships, the Hawks might have to consider capping memberships for this coming season in order to preserve some inventory for single-game ticket sales.

Even beyond tickets, there’s a sense of renewed relevance and optimism around the Hawks over the past 24 hours that hasn’t existed in a while.

In the Blackhawks Store on Monday afternoon, the majority of jerseys on display were for players no longer on the team: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. That’s going to change very soon.

Indeed, the unbelievably fortuitous timing of Bedard’s anticipated arrival coming mere months after those legends’ departures cannot be overlooked. Even prospect development camp at Fifth Third Arena in July — which normally draws a few hundred fans — will likely be overflowing with Chicagoans seeking a first glimpse of the city’s newest sports icon.

Outside of Chicago, emotions are much different. Many fans were rooting first for their team to win the lottery, and second for the Hawks to not win the lottery. The contrast between the team’s $5.2 million immediate profit and $2 million fine from the NHL in 2021 for the sexual-assault scandal handling has been widely panned.

But the aforementioned ping-pong balls are neither rigged nor karmic. The Hawks simply received a minor miracle.

Ironically, had Andreas Athanasiou not forced overtime late in the season finale against the Flyers, or had Toews scored on his overtime breakaway minutes later, the Hawks would have finished 31st or 29th and would not have won the lottery. It turned out they needed that one point exactly — the margins were that slim.

And the shockwaves are this massive.

The Hawks most likely won’t be good next year, even if Davidson is more aggressive than previously planned this summer in order to assemble a competent forward lineup around Bedard. They will be interesting and full of hope, though, and that represents a big change from two days ago.

