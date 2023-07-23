The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev awarded new two-year contract by arbitrator

Kurashev’s new contract will carry a $2.25 million salary-cap hit, representing a big raise over his $750,000 cap hit last season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev awarded new two-year contract by arbitrator
Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev skates with the puck.

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was awarded a new contract by an arbitrator.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images file photo

The Blackhawks’ first arbitration case in more than a decade culminated Sunday in forward Philipp Kurashev being awarded a new two-year contract, per a source.

Kurashev’s deal will carry a $2.25 million salary-cap hit, representing a large raise over his $750,000 salary last season.

The Hawks tendered Kurashev, 23, the requisite qualifying offer back in June to retain his restricted free-agent rights, but Kurashev filed for arbitration and received a hearing scheduled for last Thursday — the earliest possible date.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson had maintained confidence the two sides would get a new deal worked out without much difficulty, as typically happens around the league. Most players who file for arbitration do so purely for leverage and end up signing beforehand.

But Kurashev and his agent, Pat Brisson, ultimately held out until the hearing. That marked the Hawks’ first hearing since Chris Campoli in 2011 and only the fourth hearing league-wide in the last four years. It worked out for him as hoped; the $2.25 million decision was closer to his initial asking price than to the Hawks’ initial offer.

Kurashev produced career highs of nine goals and 25 points in 70 games this past season, his third in the NHL. He responded well to a conversation in spring 2022 in which Davidson told him he needed to find more consistency, and he now has a chance to establish himself as a player the Hawks could keep in their plans after the rebuild.

“He had a really strong year,” Davidson said in April. “[He] established himself as a smart, two-way forward. He can play down the lineup. He can play up the lineup. He’s responsible. He’s got some skill... To me, he’s certainly a bonafide contributor at the NHL level.”

With Kurashev signed, the Hawks might be done with their offseason moves. Davidson will still likely bring in more right-side defensive depth at some point, but he has suggested he might wait until training camp in September to do so.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Donato ready to ‘fill whatever role necessary’ in Blackhawks’ forward lineup
Blackhawks sign Connor Bedard to entry-level contract on 18th birthday
Why Blackhawks relinquished Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ leadership but wanted Nick Foligno, Corey Perry’s leadership
Blackhawks prospect Oliver Moore’s work ethic makes him more than just a great skater
Corey Perry will mentor Blackhawks’ young players, just like he did with Canadiens, Lightning
Blackhawks forward prospects Colton Dach, Frank Nazar, Paul Ludwinski hoping for healthier seasons
The Latest
Jake Burger makes a play at third base last season. (AP)
Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base
“Why not?” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn answering questions before a game in May.
White Sox
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
No end in sight to the White Sox’ losing, yet the status remains quo for GM Rick Hahn.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Beyoncé performs during her concert Saturday night at Soldier Field. The show was delayed an hour due to rain.
Music
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse, out-of-this-world experience at Soldier Field concert
After an hourlong rain delay, the show went on as planned to the delight of nearly 50,000 adoring fans in the first of two weekend shows in Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Twitter’s bird logo.
News
Musk says Twitter to change logo to ‘X’ from the bird
New look for the social media platform could come as early as Monday.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_23_at_8.43.08_AM.png
Columnists
No stupid history, no crime scene kitties
Resisting the urge to find small positives in the generally horrible.
By Neil Steinberg
 