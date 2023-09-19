The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season

With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Hawks will rely on a group of alternate captains to provide leadership this season (instead of giving the title to either Seth Jones or Connor Murphy). The decision opens the door for Connor Bedard to potentially assume the role in a year or two.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant for 2023-24 season
With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.

With Jonathan Toews moving on after 15 years as captain, the Blackhawks won’t immediately name a replacement.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images file photo

The Blackhawks won’t name a team captain for the 2023-24 season, instead letting a group of alternate captains comprise their leadership group while they figure out a long-term plan.

General manager Kyle Davidson, during a news conference Tuesday preceding the start of training camp, said the decision was made partly out of respect to Jonathan Toews — the team’s captain for the last 15 years — and partly to not rush the decision.

“The only plan right now is to sort of just let it breathe for a year,” Davidson said. “[We want] not to put that pressure on someone else when you’re coming out of a period of such greatness. And you want the next person to be in a position to succeed. And there’s no requirement to have a captain.”

There certainly is no requirement. In fact, NHL teams not naming captains has become something of a league-wide trend due to the evolving expectation that a captain be the face of the franchise. Six other teams (Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Flames, Flyers and Kraken) also currently have a vacant captaincy.

The alternate captains will be determined later in training camp, for which on-ice sessions begin Thursday, but Seth Jones and Connor Murphy are sure bets considering they each wore an “A” last season. Tyler Johnson, Nick Foligno, Corey Perry and Jarred Tinordi are viable candidates to join the group.

Of course, the logical assumption from the decision is that the Hawks hope Connor Bedard will grow quickly into a leader, allowing him to hopefully take over the captaincy in a year or two.

“Having a coach like Luke [Richardson, who] can fill a leadership role, is very nice,” Davidson added. “But in the end, the players have to have their own leaders and establish that. That’s the runway we’re giving them...to figure out who those next leaders or leader will be.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks goalie Drew Commesso draws from Jeremy Swayman, Andrei Vasilevskiy as he turns pro
Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak shows off versatility as globetrotting continues
Connor Bedard dominates with highlight-reel hat trick as Blackhawks prospects rout Blues
Even with Connor Bedard, Blackhawks likely to be one of NHL’s worst teams again this season
Blackhawks’ Nolan Allan hoping to show his versatile game is ready for pro hockey
Wyatt Kaiser’s push for NHL roster spot begins in Blackhawks prospect camp
The Latest
Statue of Anne Frank near her home in Amsterdam, where the girl and her family hid for two years before being betrayed to the Nazis.
Columnists
‘It’s YOUR fault if I hate you!’
Bigots like Elon Musk always point a finger at the victims of their baseless prejudices.
By Neil Steinberg
 
BMI includes height and total body weight.
Well
BMI measures body fat, but is it a reliable tool for health?
The argument against BMI is that it measures weight, not fat, which makes it inaccurate and thus that it contributes to body shaming.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
A person walks along West Argyle Street by the Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.
Uptown
Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda coming down with Red Line renovations
The 10-year-old sign, with its lowercase letters in sans serif font, has drawn mixed reviews in the Uptown neighborhood.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Instacart’s logo and webpage are shown in the photo.
Business
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
The company, which controls 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
A screen grab picture from a video posted on social media, purportedly of former NFL player Sergio Brown, who went missing after his mother was found slain behind her home Sept. 16, 2023.
Crime
Maywood police assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video on social media
In the 51-second video, the former NFL safety purportedly calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 