The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks sign top prospect Frank Nazar to three-year contract

Nazar, whose sophomore season at Michigan just ended Thursday, will join the Hawks immediately for the final three games of their season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks sign top prospect Frank Nazar to three-year contract
Frank Nazar passes the puck.

Frank Nazar signed with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Michigan Photography

One of the biggest pieces of the Blackhawks' future has arrived.

Top prospect Frank Nazar signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Hawks on Saturday, two days after finishing his sophomore season at Michigan.

The 20-year-old forward — the Hawks' 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft — will join the team for the final three games of the season, starting with the home finale Sunday against the Hurricanes, to get his first taste of NHL action.

This season represents one of the three years on his contract, meaning it will expire in 2026 — at the same time as fellow future core members Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski.

On one hand, that could be tricky for general manager Kyle Davidson to navigate in terms of maintaining salary-cap flexibility. On the other hand, Nazar will have one fewer season of NHL production logged entering the negotiations for his second contract, which could make it more affordable. In the meantime, his entry-level contract will carry a very cheap $950,000 cap hit.

After missing most of his freshman season recovering from hip surgery, the Detroit native bounced back with a solid sophomore year, tallying 41 points in 41 games before the Wolverines were eliminated in the Frozen Four this weekend.

It wasn't perfect in every regard, but it got him back on track developmentally and reaffirmed his potential to be a versatile top-six forward for the Hawks for years to come. One of the things the Hawks worked with him on was using his elite skating ability and elite explosiveness to transition from offense to defense as quickly and readily as he transitions from defense to offense.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks routed by Predators in Ethan Del Mastro’s NHL debut
Could Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski develop over time like Predators star Roman Josi?
Taylor Raddysh proud of his maturation through disappointing Blackhawks season
Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic has proved his mettle against NHL’s biggest stars this season
Blackhawks implode early in another road loss against Blues
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou nearing end of brief, disappointing season with one goal in hand
The Latest
*** BESTPIX *** Texas National Guard Works To Secure Southern Border In El Paso
Editorials
Work permits for all undocumented immigrants? That’s asking too much.
Advocates pushing President Biden to make this drastic, legally questionable move should stick with more reasonable measures to help a smaller number of undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients.
By CST Editorial Board
 
NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA Mock Draft: Who will be selected after Caitlin Clark goes No. 1?
This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season. Clark declared for the Draft in February, and a number of her peers followed, helping make this one of the deepest draft classes, and arguably most consequential in league history.
By Annie Costabile
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m uneasy about boyfriend staying in touch with exes
He’s a great guy who says he texts his former girlfriend because he cares about other people.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese could both end up in Sky uniforms this season
The Sky own the No. 3 and 8 overall picks, a result of some costly deal-making by first-year general manager Jeff Pagliocca.
By Annie Costabile
 
sandhills2024JeffGetzNebraska.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch
Sandhill cranes on a visit to the Platte River area of Nebraska, the first Morel of the Week this year and an early sighting of a monarch butterfly are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 