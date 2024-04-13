Blackhawks sign top prospect Frank Nazar to three-year contract

One of the biggest pieces of the Blackhawks' future has arrived.

Top prospect Frank Nazar signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Hawks on Saturday, two days after finishing his sophomore season at Michigan.

The 20-year-old forward — the Hawks' 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft — will join the team for the final three games of the season, starting with the home finale Sunday against the Hurricanes, to get his first taste of NHL action.

This season represents one of the three years on his contract, meaning it will expire in 2026 — at the same time as fellow future core members Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski.

On one hand, that could be tricky for general manager Kyle Davidson to navigate in terms of maintaining salary-cap flexibility. On the other hand, Nazar will have one fewer season of NHL production logged entering the negotiations for his second contract, which could make it more affordable. In the meantime, his entry-level contract will carry a very cheap $950,000 cap hit.

After missing most of his freshman season recovering from hip surgery, the Detroit native bounced back with a solid sophomore year, tallying 41 points in 41 games before the Wolverines were eliminated in the Frozen Four this weekend.

It wasn't perfect in every regard, but it got him back on track developmentally and reaffirmed his potential to be a versatile top-six forward for the Hawks for years to come. One of the things the Hawks worked with him on was using his elite skating ability and elite explosiveness to transition from offense to defense as quickly and readily as he transitions from defense to offense.

