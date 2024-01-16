The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Jason Dickinson represents Blackhawks’ most interesting trade-or-sign decision

Teams around the NHL have “taken notice” of Dickinson’s goal-scoring breakout and elite defensive play, Hawks GM Kyle Davidson said. But for the same reasons, the Hawks may choose to extend the veteran forward instead.

By  Ben Pope
   
Jason Dickinson has had a career year for the Blackhawks.

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Jason Dickinson’s career year has given the Blackhawks some much-needed productivity and stability on both ends of the ice.

Dickinson’s career year has also raised his trade value significantly as a pending unrestricted free agent.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson must now determine whether he would prefer to sell high on Dickinson’s value on the open market or to invest in the diamond in the rough he discovered by negotiating a contract extension.

Davidson expects to be much less busy leading up to this year’s March 8 trade deadline than he has been the last two winters, but Dickinson and goalie Petr Mrazek represent his only truly interesting trade-or-sign decisions.

“On one side, yes, they’re playing very well and potentially could be valuable,” Davidson said Saturday. “[On] the other side, you’re trying to balance a little continuity. If we were to move them, those are probably players we’ll be looking at in the summer, so do you want to cut out the middle term and just have them back? That’s what we’re going through right now.”

Dickinson, 28, said Monday that his agent, Pat Morris — who coincidentally also represents Corey Perry — has been “talking” with the Hawks.

“We’ll sort something out if it’s right,” Dickinson added.

Just 16 months ago, the Hawks essentially received a second-round pick from the Canucks just for absorbing Dickinson’s contract with its $2.65 million salary-cap hit (plus Riley Stillman).

Now, the Hawks could conceivably get a second-round pick for Dickinson. That would tidily tie up another bit of clever asset management by Davidson — in the same bucket as Sam Lafferty, whom Davidson used to translate Alex Nylander into a second-round pick over the span of 13 months.

Dickinson would be appealing to a playoff contender in several ways. He’s on pace for 27 goals this season, and although that exact scoring pace might be unsustainable, his shooting accuracy and scoring-chance generation has substantially improved.

He’s also an intelligent, friendly guy who fits well into a locker room and offers some insightful leadership. And he’s a proven defensive forward who has evolved into an arguably elite one this season, shutting down guys like Connor McDavid and Jason Robertson just within the last week.

“It’s a challenge — one I love,” Dickinson said Jan. 8 after facing McDavid. “I love when we get these games because I know it’s gonna be a fight and he’s going to give me everything, and he knows that I’m going to be on top of him the whole game.”

Davidson said people around the NHL have indeed “taken notice” of all those traits. But so have the Hawks, who universally love Dickinson as a person and player.

It was telling that veteran Nick Foligno, hours after getting his own two-year contract extension, publicly lobbied Saturday for Dickinson to also receive an extension.

“[He’s] a guy that I want to go to war with a lot more — and hopefully will be able to,” Foligno said. “[I’ve seen] the way he plays the game and what he’s meant to our club, the stability he’s provided [through] all the injuries.

“He’s still out there eating a ton of hard minutes, playing against teams’ best. I’ve just been really impressed with him. He’s a guy that I’ve gravitated to a lot already to start the year, and he has delivered in every aspect.”

Coach Luke Richardson echoed the same sentiment Monday.

“I would be first in line to support [re-signing him],” Richardson said. “Sometimes you have to figure out what makes you happy. Are you going to go all-in to try to win at all costs? Or are you happy with your career here, trying to build something and having big responsibilities and...enjoying a lot of minutes on the ice?”

