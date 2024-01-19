Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner

Seth Jones picked the right time to score his first goal of the season — the game-winner in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders on Friday night at the United Center.

One night after fellow defense-man Alex Vlasic said the Hawks came out “sluggish” in a 3-0 loss to the Sabres, they responded with more urgency.

“It’s nice to know I remember how to score,” Jones said afterward. “I was in shock, like, ‘Wow, that actually went in the back of the net?’ It’s a great feeling.”

The Hawks’ four goals were their most since Jan. 7.

Jones said forward Jason Dickinson has been the Hawks’ “engine” on both sides of the puck. After Dickinson’s goal gave them a two-goal lead in the third period, they surrendered two from Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri about six minutes apart to tie the game.

“[It’s] something to address that we have to clean up,” Dickinson said. “It’s a real thing, momentum swings. The stronger we can come out after a goal for a couple of minutes, the more it’s going to beat the other team down.”

The Hawks hope to create some momentum as they embark on a four-game road trip.

“I thought we played hard, but there was a little difference in desperation, I thought, from tonight than last game,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Hopefully, we can see that as a team and just continue to push forward. We only have four games left [before the trip], so we’ve got to empty the tank here.”

Fast starts

The Hawks don’t have wunderkind forward Connor Bedard (jaw) or 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall (knee), but the games continue. Coach Luke Richardson acknowledged it’s the dog days of the season but also emphasized his team has to get off to better starts.

“It’s middle-of-January games, it’s cold outside, it’s a lot of games that we’ve played, and there’s a lot of games to go,” Richardson said. “You’ve just got to shake yourself out and get into a game. And I think once we got into the game, the last couple of games, we’ve been battling well.”

In their last five games, the Hawks have scored three first-period goals. The onus is on the players to motivate themselves.

“In professional hockey, if you can’t get up for yourself for a game and your teammates, then you’re probably not going to be here long,” Richardson said. “If Coach goes in ranting and raving one game to try and create the atmosphere for the team, how long is that going to last in 82 games? It’s probably not going to last very long, and the players will be gone, and so will the coach.”

In their loss to the Sabres on Thursday, the Hawks were outshot 34-7 in the opening period. Entering Friday’s game, they ranked 22nd in the NHL in shots and last in goals scored.

Injury update

Forward Ryan Donato is still dealing with an illness and missed his second consecutive game. Richardson said Donato tried to give it a go but “didn’t have enough strength to play tonight.”

Defenseman Connor Murphy (lower body) missed his third consecutive game and is considered day-to-day. Richardson said forward Nick Foligno will practice Saturday and will travel with the Hawks on the road trip.

