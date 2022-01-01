All signs point to Chris Fleming’s showcase as acting head coach ending

All expectations are that Billy Donovan will be back in the head coaching seat for the Bulls on Monday, as they return to action in hosting Orlando at the United Center.

Donovan entered into the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols before Christmas, testing the depth of the coaching staff.

Much like the player side of the roster did, that coaching depth passed with flying colors.

Assistant Chris Fleming was the acting head coach for Donovan’s five-game absence, and said on Saturday that the lessons he learned in that short time were invaluable.

“It’s been humbling for sure in the sense that you realize how big the job is and how many people are dependent on you being prepared and doing the right thing,’’ Fleming said. “It’s also been extremely enjoyable to figure things out as a staff and interact with the players in maybe a little different way than you do as an assistant.

“I think for me on a very personal level it’s been super valuable in terms of helping me learn. The players have been really great partners in helping during this time while Billy’s been out.’’

The feeling was mutual from the players, who have praised Fleming for not only the preparation he put into every game, but for being himself rather than trying to be someone different in that role.

Fleming was considered a “tough-love’’ assistant, and kept that mentality.

“I think everybody is who they are as a coach, who you are as a person,’’ Fleming said. “I think you’re going to slide over with your personality however you happen to be, good, bad or indifferent, and all of us have strengths and weaknesses. I try not to change very much moving over, but I do think these guys deserve a lot of praise for how they handled these last few weeks.’’

Fleming also praised his fellow assistants, as well as Donovan.

While Donovan might not have been around in body the last week-plus, he’s definitely made it a point to keep as similar a routine as possible with the staff on Zoom calls.

Considering the emotion to come out of the last-second DeMar DeRozan game-winning shot on Friday, Donovan even made an extra call before the game with the Wizards.

“We talk, Coach is in our meetings when we talk with Zoom every morning,’’ Fleming said. “We pretty much have the same rhythm we always would in terms of rotations and game strategy. Obviously he can’t be there after that meeting. He kind of gives it over to us to take care of our stuff.

“He did address the team [Saturday] morning on Zoom and really told him how proud he was of their resiliency [Friday] night. So Coach is involved, but for obvious reasons there’s a certain point where he lets us take care of things.’’

Training room

The Bulls were down yet another starter against Washington, as Javonte Green tweaked his groin in the Indiana game and was forced out of the back-to-back. The plan was to get him back to Chicago and have him re-evaluated on Sunday.

The Bulls took a very light travel party on the road trip, so wanted to get him properly looked at before giving a timeline on a return.

The news was better for the players currently in the health and safety protocol, as Fleming said that he thought Lonzo Ball and Alfonzo McKinnie were each expected back for the Magic. Tony Bradley was close, but hadn’t started the cardio screening.