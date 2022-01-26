Bulls injuries continue piling up as Derrick Jones Jr. is the latest

The depth of the Bulls roster had been on display throughout the 2021-22 regular-season campaign so far.

It’s going to have to continue.

With the Tuesday night news that forward Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger in a workout and could miss six to eight weeks, the Bulls now have three players on the shelf and in that timeframe for a return.

Jones joined Alex Caruso, who had right wrist surgery on Monday to repair a fracture, and Lonzo Ball, who was schedule for left knee surgery in the next few days. All three had the six-to-eight week window placed on a return or at least a re-evaluation.

Jones was close to returning from bone bruise in his knee, and had been out since Jan. 12. The Bulls did say he could be back earlier with a protective splint, but that remained to be seen.

The other major injury to keep an eye on is Patrick Williams, who underwent left wrist surgery in early November and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

However, a source said that there was growing momentum that Williams could be back sooner, and even get some regular-season games under his belt before the postseason begins.

Where all these injuries handcuff the Bulls is at the upcoming trade deadline. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has been very aggressive since last year’s trade deadline, but with two key backcourt players currently injured, potential trade assets the Bulls thought they might have are now depth pieces.