 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls injuries continue piling up as Derrick Jones Jr. is the latest

The versatile forward joins Alex Caruso (wrist) and Lonzo Ball (knee) on the six-to-eight week shelf, fracturing his right index finger on Tuesday.

By Joe Cowley
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger in a workout and could miss six to eight weeks.
Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger in a workout and could miss six to eight weeks.
Matt Marton/AP

The depth of the Bulls roster had been on display throughout the 2021-22 regular-season campaign so far.

It’s going to have to continue.

With the Tuesday night news that forward Derrick Jones Jr. fractured his right index finger in a workout and could miss six to eight weeks, the Bulls now have three players on the shelf and in that timeframe for a return.

Jones joined Alex Caruso, who had right wrist surgery on Monday to repair a fracture, and Lonzo Ball, who was schedule for left knee surgery in the next few days. All three had the six-to-eight week window placed on a return or at least a re-evaluation.

Jones was close to returning from bone bruise in his knee, and had been out since Jan. 12. The Bulls did say he could be back earlier with a protective splint, but that remained to be seen.

The other major injury to keep an eye on is Patrick Williams, who underwent left wrist surgery in early November and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

However, a source said that there was growing momentum that Williams could be back sooner, and even get some regular-season games under his belt before the postseason begins.

Where all these injuries handcuff the Bulls is at the upcoming trade deadline. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has been very aggressive since last year’s trade deadline, but with two key backcourt players currently injured, potential trade assets the Bulls thought they might have are now depth pieces.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

COVID pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for US lobster

The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.

By Associated Press

Six Chicago-area artists awarded $50,000 grants

The six artists were honored with the prestigious United States Artists (USA) Fellowship for their "artistic vision and commitment to community."

By Josephine Stratman

Man found shot to death in home in Brighton Park

The man, 31, was found with gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder early Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 45th Place, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Wind chills of minus 30 and colder recorded as Chicago remains under an advisory

The temperature at O’Hare International Airport hit minus 5 overnight but a balmy 30 degrees is expected for Thursday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Boeing’s 787 problems lead to $4 billion loss

The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.

By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer

Man dies after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks in Wicker Park and being struck by train

The man fell onto the tracks at the Division Street station in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue early Wednesday.

By Jermaine Nolen