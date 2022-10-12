The preseason schedule has ended and the grades are in for the Bulls

On most nights, a 22-point performance and getting 17 shots up would earn Patrick Williams a solid A- on the report card.

At least until the difficulty of the exam is put under a microscope.

When it comes against a guy named Sandro Mamukelashvili, while any of the Milwaukee Bucks that really seem to matter are on the bench watching in street clothes, the grading scale changes. Then add in that the Bulls didn’t play Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in Tuesday’s preseason finale, and it’s a box score that becomes even less impressive.

Kind of like Williams’ preseason.

Too many passive moments, and not enough fourth-overall-draft-pick highlights.

The concern for Williams remained his unwillingness to showcase his skills when surrounded by talent. Rewind to last year, and his career-high 35-point performance in the regular-season finale against the Timberwolves. No LaVine, DeRozan or Nikole Vucevic in the lineup that game.

Williams’ 23-point performance in the Game 5 playoff loss to the Bucks? No LaVine or Alex Caruso.

So while Tuesday was at least a step forward in reiterating that Williams does have an offensive pulse, it comes with a somewhat empty house and likely after the fact of losing his starting job to Javonte Green.

That’s why in a season that is massive for Williams’ growth and development, his preseason grade was an underwhelming D.

What did it take to earn an A? Ask Green, DeRozan and Andre Drummond.

Javonte Green – Coach Billy Donovan was searching for groups that flashed on the court together, and few made the rest of the starters flash more than Green. While Donovan hasn’t officially named him the starting forward for the opener in Miami, it would be a bit of a shock if he wasn’t. Grade: A+

DeRozan – Played in three of the four games, and attacked each one like a professional that was getting ready to try and duplicate his All-Star 2021-22 campaign. Grade: A

Andre Drummond – The big man not only came as advertised in the rebounding department, but showed off an improved three-pointer to keep defenses honest. Grade: A-

Dalen Terry – The rookie came into the preseason in uncertainty with how he would be used, and proved that he needed to be in the rotation somehow, someway. Grade: B+

Ayo Dosunmu – With Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Donovan was looking for a starting point guard. Dosunmu earned that, and looked a lot more confident in shooting the three-pointer. Grade: B+

Nikola Vucevic – The three-point shot looked much better than last season, and the veteran seemed more comfortable playing the third wheel to LaVine and DeRozan. Grade: B

Alex Caruso – “Crash’’ didn’t get hurt. That in itself was a win. Grade: B

Zach LaVine – Seemingly went through the motions of getting through the three games he played in, almost bored with the process. LaVine was waiting for the lights to start shining. Grade: B-

Goran Dragic – This is the 15th preseason for the 36-year-old, and he approached it that way, just looking to get his work in and stay healthy. Both boxes were checked. Grade: C+

Coby White – It was good for White to end the preseason with a 4-of-8 shooting night from three, but he continued to play streaky basketball on both ends of the floor. Grade: C-

Derrick Jones Jr. – Donovan has raved about his play in practices, but it just didn’t necessarily translate in these preseason games. Grade: C-

Tony Bradley – Yes, he’s still on the roster. Grade: D

Marko Simonovic – The King of the Windy City Bulls will take his rightful place in the iron throne of Hoffman Estates once the G-League begins. Grade: D-

