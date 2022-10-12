The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

The preseason schedule has ended and the grades are in for the Bulls

Forward Patrick Williams came into the fall camp and preseason schedule with a lot of eyes on him, and completely underwhelmed. Now, it will be interesting to see how the former No. 4 overall pick gets up off the mat and responds when the games start counting.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The preseason schedule has ended and the grades are in for the Bulls
Patrick Williams

On most nights, a 22-point performance and getting 17 shots up would earn Patrick Williams a solid A- on the report card.

At least until the difficulty of the exam is put under a microscope.

When it comes against a guy named Sandro Mamukelashvili, while any of the Milwaukee Bucks that really seem to matter are on the bench watching in street clothes, the grading scale changes. Then add in that the Bulls didn’t play Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in Tuesday’s preseason finale, and it’s a box score that becomes even less impressive.

Kind of like Williams’ preseason.

Too many passive moments, and not enough fourth-overall-draft-pick highlights.

The concern for Williams remained his unwillingness to showcase his skills when surrounded by talent. Rewind to last year, and his career-high 35-point performance in the regular-season finale against the Timberwolves. No LaVine, DeRozan or Nikole Vucevic in the lineup that game.

Williams’ 23-point performance in the Game 5 playoff loss to the Bucks? No LaVine or Alex Caruso.

So while Tuesday was at least a step forward in reiterating that Williams does have an offensive pulse, it comes with a somewhat empty house and likely after the fact of losing his starting job to Javonte Green.

That’s why in a season that is massive for Williams’ growth and development, his preseason grade was an underwhelming D.

What did it take to earn an A? Ask Green, DeRozan and Andre Drummond.

Javonte Green – Coach Billy Donovan was searching for groups that flashed on the court together, and few made the rest of the starters flash more than Green. While Donovan hasn’t officially named him the starting forward for the opener in Miami, it would be a bit of a shock if he wasn’t. Grade: A+

DeRozan – Played in three of the four games, and attacked each one like a professional that was getting ready to try and duplicate his All-Star 2021-22 campaign. Grade: A

Andre Drummond – The big man not only came as advertised in the rebounding department, but showed off an improved three-pointer to keep defenses honest. Grade: A-

Dalen Terry – The rookie came into the preseason in uncertainty with how he would be used, and proved that he needed to be in the rotation somehow, someway. Grade: B+

Ayo Dosunmu – With Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Donovan was looking for a starting point guard. Dosunmu earned that, and looked a lot more confident in shooting the three-pointer. Grade: B+

Nikola Vucevic – The three-point shot looked much better than last season, and the veteran seemed more comfortable playing the third wheel to LaVine and DeRozan. Grade: B

Alex Caruso – “Crash’’ didn’t get hurt. That in itself was a win. Grade: B

Zach LaVine – Seemingly went through the motions of getting through the three games he played in, almost bored with the process. LaVine was waiting for the lights to start shining. Grade: B-

Goran Dragic – This is the 15th preseason for the 36-year-old, and he approached it that way, just looking to get his work in and stay healthy. Both boxes were checked. Grade: C+

Coby White – It was good for White to end the preseason with a 4-of-8 shooting night from three, but he continued to play streaky basketball on both ends of the floor. Grade: C-

Derrick Jones Jr. – Donovan has raved about his play in practices, but it just didn’t necessarily translate in these preseason games. Grade: C-

Tony Bradley – Yes, he’s still on the roster. Grade: D

Marko Simonovic – The King of the Windy City Bulls will take his rightful place in the iron throne of Hoffman Estates once the G-League begins. Grade: D-

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu wins Bulls’ starting point guard spot
Coach Billy Donovan’s experiment at power forward continues in final preseason game
Bulls guard Coby White is in for an intriguing next few months
Preseason message sent? In the East, it all matters, Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan says
Just Sayin’: Don’t hold your breath waiting for Illini to apologize for ugly 9-6 win against Iowa
Bulls forward Patrick Williams out of starting lineup — and out of free passes
The Latest
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
Valparaiso boy, 2, dies of injuries from child abuse, autopsy finds
The incident happened about 7:15 p.m. Oct. 5 in Valparaiso, Ind., officials said. Arcane Cobb was pronounced dead Monday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school. Later in the day, a man was killed blocks away.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: His friend groped me, but husband won’t believe it
He says his wife is imagining things and refuses to confront the abuser.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Francis Laurin and his wife, Mildred Laurin, victims of a check washing scam, on the back porch of their Southwest Side home. Photographed on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Crime
Check fraud spikes: Chicago sees jump in checks stolen from mailboxes, ‘washed’ and cashed for thousands of dollars
Midge Laurin mailed a $30 check that was intercepted, rewritten and cashed to someone else for $9,475. The scheme leaves many victims struggling for months to recover their losses.
By David Struett
 
2820___BARNEY_PURPLE_DINOSAUR___0008A.JPG
Movies and TV
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ looks back at how Barney urged acceptance, inspired contempt
As Peacock documentary tells it, the show that delighted children also brought heartache for its creator’s family.
By Richard Roeper
 