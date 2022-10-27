The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan looking to make history, share it with ‘Pop’

With just seven more points needed on Friday against San Antonio, DeRozan will reach the 20,000-point scoring mark for his career. To do it in San Antonio and in front of his NBA coaching father figure in Gregg Popovich, would make it even sweeter.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan looking to make history, share it with ‘Pop’
DeMar DeRozan

In one aspect, it was a premise that made DeMar DeRozan laugh out loud.

Then the Bulls veteran thought about it for a second, and was quickly swept over with the realization that it could actually be a possibility.

Needing only seven points Friday night in San Antonio to reach the 20,000-milestone mark for his career, he’ll have to do it against Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who he played under for three seasons and considered the closest thing he’s had to an NBA father figure.

But what if “Pop’’ has other ideas, and throws a box-and-one at DeRozan on the defensive end to try and prevent it from happening?

“You know what’s crazy?’’ DeRozan said, as he laughed. “That’s something he would definitely do. That’s why if it happens, it’d be special against Pop. Soon as I get seven points I’m gonna go thank Pop.’’

Throw the Spurs organization and the fan base in that list of thank you cards.

“That place will always be special for me,’’ DeRozan said. “Just the community as a whole, I’ll always remember my time there.’’

Considering DeRozan never wanted to be there? Quite the change of opinion.

DeRozan was drafted by the Raptors back in 2009, and spent the first nine seasons in Toronto. In his mind, he never wanted to leave.

The organization, however, had different plans, and when the opportunity presented itself to acquire Kawhi Leonard from San Antonio, they jumped. An aggressive move that had an immediate pay-off, especially with Toronto winning the championship that season.

It left DeRozan distraught, however.

He’s told the story several times, but he was so upset when he was given the news of the deal that he had his driver pull over immediately, as he “sat in front of a Jack-in-the-Box for 40 minutes … I couldn’t believe it.’’

But just when he felt like he was drowning, it was his new coach in San Antonio that not only provided a life preserver, but resurrected his career, both on the court and off of it.

“[Popovich] challenged me beyond my imagination on and off the court to develop, to be a better individual,’’ DeRozan said.

So it’s only fitting that the coach will likely be sharing the court with DeRozan when he reaches a scoring mark that he could have ever imagined achieving when he first came in the Association out of USC.

“I wanted to save it for Pop,’’ DeRozan said, half-joking. “Going back to a place that I spent some time, learned so much from, a place that embraced me, wasn’t nothing but love. And it was definitely a learning curve for me in my career at a critical time in my career … Pop really helped me a lot in my career. I think it’ll be cool to be able to do it there.’’

And if he does, DeRozan would be joining elite company, becoming just the 54th NBA/ABA player to accomplish that feat.

A definite golden ticket to the Hall of Fame? Very likely.

“Just knowing the amount of players that played in this game for 75 years, it’s crazy.’’ DeRozan said. “Not too many people even get to that point. Some of my favorite players that I watched never even got to that point.

“When I got to the NBA, I wanted to be a guy that lasts and be around for a long time, but to be [at this scoring milestone] it would be something I never would have imagined.’’

With only a box-and-one possibly slowing down the inevitable.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls starters, including Patrick Williams, send a message in win over Pacers
The Andre Drummond effect is real, and the Bulls are experiencing it
Bulls coach Billy Donovan might have stumbled onto a ‘Bench Mob’ sequel
Bulls bench takes a mob mentality in coming back to beat Celtics
Bulls coach Billy Donovan looking to protect guard Alex Caruso from himself
Best duo in the East is back at the UC on Monday, and Bulls are green with envy
The Latest
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attending a basketball game in Los Angeles last spring with girlfriend Chaney Jones.
Columnists
Watching Ye crash and burn
The former Kanye West succumbs to a widespread malady.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_27_at_7.58.05_AM.png
Columnists
What about whataboutism: A conversation with David Corn
“Hunter Biden is one guy, and whatever happened with Hunter Biden and his laptop and anything is a peanut compared to an insurrectionists riot,” said David Corn, author of “American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws against the Patriots on Monday night.
Bears
Bears OC: Justin Fields improving but ‘nowhere near where he wants to be’
Quarterback Justin Fields is getting better but still not close to where he wants to be — or where the Bears expect him to end up.
By Patrick Finley
 
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Rutgers
High School Sports
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield focuses on local talent for ‘Chicago’s Team’
If you look closely there has been success and positive strides made in Tony Stubblefield’s 18 months on the job.
By Joe Henricksen
 
People walk past a Kanye West mural that had been painted over at 958 W. Lake St. in the West Loop.
Entertainment and Culture
Kanye West mural image painted over in West Loop amid antisemitic remarks fallout
A West Loop mural featuring the image of Kanye West was altered to remove the likeness of the rapper.
By Andy Grimm
 