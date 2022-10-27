The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan looking to make history, share it with ‘Pop’

In one aspect, it was a premise that made DeMar DeRozan laugh out loud.

Then the Bulls veteran thought about it for a second, and was quickly swept over with the realization that it could actually be a possibility.

Needing only seven points Friday night in San Antonio to reach the 20,000-milestone mark for his career, he’ll have to do it against Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who he played under for three seasons and considered the closest thing he’s had to an NBA father figure.

But what if “Pop’’ has other ideas, and throws a box-and-one at DeRozan on the defensive end to try and prevent it from happening?

“You know what’s crazy?’’ DeRozan said, as he laughed. “That’s something he would definitely do. That’s why if it happens, it’d be special against Pop. Soon as I get seven points I’m gonna go thank Pop.’’

Throw the Spurs organization and the fan base in that list of thank you cards.

“That place will always be special for me,’’ DeRozan said. “Just the community as a whole, I’ll always remember my time there.’’

Considering DeRozan never wanted to be there? Quite the change of opinion.

DeRozan was drafted by the Raptors back in 2009, and spent the first nine seasons in Toronto. In his mind, he never wanted to leave.

The organization, however, had different plans, and when the opportunity presented itself to acquire Kawhi Leonard from San Antonio, they jumped. An aggressive move that had an immediate pay-off, especially with Toronto winning the championship that season.

It left DeRozan distraught, however.

He’s told the story several times, but he was so upset when he was given the news of the deal that he had his driver pull over immediately, as he “sat in front of a Jack-in-the-Box for 40 minutes … I couldn’t believe it.’’

But just when he felt like he was drowning, it was his new coach in San Antonio that not only provided a life preserver, but resurrected his career, both on the court and off of it.

“[Popovich] challenged me beyond my imagination on and off the court to develop, to be a better individual,’’ DeRozan said.

So it’s only fitting that the coach will likely be sharing the court with DeRozan when he reaches a scoring mark that he could have ever imagined achieving when he first came in the Association out of USC.

“I wanted to save it for Pop,’’ DeRozan said, half-joking. “Going back to a place that I spent some time, learned so much from, a place that embraced me, wasn’t nothing but love. And it was definitely a learning curve for me in my career at a critical time in my career … Pop really helped me a lot in my career. I think it’ll be cool to be able to do it there.’’

And if he does, DeRozan would be joining elite company, becoming just the 54th NBA/ABA player to accomplish that feat.

A definite golden ticket to the Hall of Fame? Very likely.

“Just knowing the amount of players that played in this game for 75 years, it’s crazy.’’ DeRozan said. “Not too many people even get to that point. Some of my favorite players that I watched never even got to that point.

“When I got to the NBA, I wanted to be a guy that lasts and be around for a long time, but to be [at this scoring milestone] it would be something I never would have imagined.’’

With only a box-and-one possibly slowing down the inevitable.

